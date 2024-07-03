Climate, Italy at two speeds: the paradox on water between North and South. But both have problems

The climate he went crazy and Italy is now divided in twoto the North there is too much water due to the many winter and spring rains and this is causing serious problems, because the level of rivers and lakes has risen to such a point that literally eat pieces of beaches. The most striking case concerns the Garda grown 14 centimeters in just 4 days, it is a historical recordThe situation is diametrically opposed to the South where the Rainfall has decreased by 30% compared to last year and there is the alarm Drought. This is the picture that emerges – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – from the latest photograph taken from Ispra (the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research). “From the point of view of water severity, for several months now, – says Stefano Marianihead of the meteorological-hydrological analysis and forecasting and water resources section of the Institute – our country is divided in half. The territories of Northern Italy belonging to the hydrographic districts of River Po, Eastern Alps and Northern Apenninesthey remain in a state of normalitywhile in the South and on the major islands severe water conditions are encountered“.

In Sicily – continues Il Sole – to obtain drinking water they are also “squeezed” dam sludge. While waiting for the rain, everything is useful in a region where, experts say, the danger of desertification. But there are also paradoxes that make us think. Like the story concerning the Nebrodi and the torrent Hammerwhich is worth seven million cubic meters of drinking water per year and which at this moment instead of helping farmers in difficulty it ends at sea: the hydraulic works had been carried out in the 1980s to help feed the Ancipa lake in the territory of Troina in the province of Enna and in the heart of the Nebrodi. The lake has a total capacity of 30.40 million cubic meters and at the end of June it contained barely 6.78 million: last year, again in June, it contained 26.4 million cubic meters. 20 million would be enough to finish the canal but everything has been at a standstill for years.