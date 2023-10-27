Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

The drought in Brazil’s Amazon region is one of the worst in the country. For archaeologists, the drought is proving to be a stroke of luck.

Manaus – Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history. Because it hasn’t rained for months, huge streams are silting up. It is particularly bad in the north, where the Rio Negro is only a trickle. Only archaeologists can be at least somewhat happy about the situation.

Drought in Brazil exposes faces in stone

In the port of Manaus, the lowest water level of the Black River, as the Rio Negro is called because of the humic acids in the water, has recently been measured since measurements began in more than 120 years: 13.5 meters. A good two and a half years ago, the highest level of the second largest tributary of the Amazon of all time was recorded there at 30 meters.

Extreme drought has uncovered prehistoric engravings in the Rio Negro. © Michael Dantas / AFP

There is now a drought and, according to the port in Manaus, the water continues to recede by more than ten centimeters every day. Boats lie aground, fish are dead in puddles. Amazon river dolphins are likely to die due to high water temperatures.

Engravings in the Rio Negro up to 2000 years old

The water level of the Rio Negro is so low that eerie-looking engravings in the shape of human faces have now been uncovered in the region. They come from the pre-colonial period. “We cannot date them precisely, but based on evidence of human habitation in the area, we believe they are around 1,000 to 2,000 years old,” explained Jaime Oliveira. He is an archaeologist at the National Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN).

An archaeologist shows prehistoric engravings made visible by drought in the Rio Negro. © Michael Dantas / AFP

Most of the drawings now discovered on a ledge normally covered by water are new to scientists. You already know some engravings, also called petroglyphs, from the drought in 2010. At that time, grooves appeared that were probably created by sharpening spears or arrows.

Even more engravings lie dormant on boulders in the Rio Negro

The shapes of human faces are new. Some are round, some oval, some rectangular. There are smiling faces and some with grim expressions. For historian and IPHAN member Beatriz Carneiro, the engravings are “invaluable” when it comes to understanding the time when people first inhabited the area.

Because the drought continues – there is no rain in sight – and the level of the Rio Negro will continue to fall, another boulder with engravings will appear in the next few days. The Ruki River in Congo is even darker than the Rio Negro. (mt)