Greece (AFP)

Abandoned buildings have reappeared in the sunken village of Kallio in central Greece, after the level of a dam lake that forms Athens’ main water reservoir dropped due to a drought that has been affecting the country for some time.

About 80 houses in Kallio, as well as a church and an elementary school, were “sacrificed” to ensure Athens’ water supply.

The falling level of the lake, which is fed by the neighbouring rivers Mornus and Evinus, has led to the reappearance of the ruins of the primary school, as well as abandoned houses that were gradually submerged by water.