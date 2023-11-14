For more than a century, the Panama Canal has provided a convenient way for ships to move between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, helping to accelerate international trade.

But a drought has left the canal without enough water, used to raise and lower ships, forcing officials to reduce the number of vessels allowed through. This has created costly headaches for shipping companies and raised difficult questions about water use in Panama. It is estimated that the passage of a ship consumes as much water as half a million Panamanians use in a day.

“In terms of disruption, this is the worst we’ve seen,” said Oystein Kalleklev, chief executive of Avance Gas, which transports propane from the United States to Asia.

The Panama Canal opened in 1914 and handles approximately 5 percent of maritime trade. A lack of water has hampered operations in recent years, and experts say ships will soon have to avoid the canal altogether if the problem worsens.

Fewer passages could deprive Panama’s government of tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue, raise the cost of shipping and increase greenhouse gas emissions as ships travel longer routes. Traffic through the canal generates more than 6 percent of Panama’s gross domestic product.

Rainfall has been 30 percent below average in Panama this year, causing water levels to plummet in the lakes that feed the canal and its immense locks. The immediate cause is El Niño, which initially causes warmer, drier weather in Panama, but scientists believe climate change may be prolonging dry periods and raising temperatures in the region.

Before the water problems, up to 38 ships passed through the canal a day. In July, the canal authority lowered the average to 32 and recently announced new limits that will likely lead to fewer than 30 steps per day. Further reductions could occur if water levels remain low. The authority is also limiting the depth a ship’s hull can submerge underwater, known as draft, significantly reducing the weight it can carry.

Kalleklev said his company paid $400,000 at a special auction in August to move a ship in line, doubling the cost. Others have paid more than $2 million. Part of these additional costs will be passed on to consumers, already hit by inflation.

The drought presents difficult decisions for Panamanian leaders, who must balance the canal’s water needs with those of residents, more than half of whom depend on the same water sources that feed the canal.

The canal board recently proposed building a new reservoir on the Indian River to bolster water supply, which could allow 12 to 15 additional passages per day.

Construction of the reservoir is expected to cost nearly $900 million, and the authority could begin accepting bids from contractors by the middle of next year, with construction beginning in early 2025.

The reservoir would also involve acquiring land protected by a 2006 law and displacing at least some of its inhabitants. Rodrigo Noriega, lawyer and columnist for the Panamanian newspaper La Prensa, said he anticipates that Panama’s legislature will approve a law that would eliminate the prohibition on acquiring land.

Without a new water source, the canal could lose significant revenue. Other sea routes are longer and more expensive, but are less likely to suffer unpredictable delays. An alternative is to transport goods between Asia and the United States through the Suez Canal to the East Coast and the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Prolonged disruptions could stoke interest in building land routes in Mexico, Colombia and other countries that have coastlines on both oceans, said Richard Morales, a political economist running for vice president in next year’s election.

Steven Paton, director of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s Physical Monitoring Program on an island in Gatun Lake, which makes up much of the channel, said two of the driest El Niño periods in the past 140 years occurred in the last 25 years and the current one could be the third.

“It doesn’t say this is climate change, but it does say this is totally consistent with almost all climate change models,” he said.

By: PETER EAVIS