By Nayara Figueiredo and Roberto Samora

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The 2022/23 corn production should reach 4.51 million tons in Rio Grande do Sul, estimated on Thursday the consultancy StoneX, with a retreat against the 5.38 million projected at the beginning of this month , in the midst of irregular rains and episodes of drought in the state.

Weather conditions also affected soy planting, which advanced slowly in the state average last week and was paralyzed in some regions of Rio Grande do Sul, according to the technical assistance and rural extension company Emater-RS.

For corn, the scenario is more adverse.

“The irregularity of the rains in the State of Rio Grande do Sul during the second half of November and throughout the first weeks of December, a moment considered crucial for determining the productive potential of crops in many regions, ended up causing losses in productivity”, said the consultancy about the cereal. in note.

StoneX pointed out that there has been rainfall in recent days, but not enough to improve the conditions of part of the corn crops. The weather for the rest of December should be decisive for the crop’s performance.

Data from Emater-RS released this Thursday show that cereal planting advanced only 1 percentage point in Rio Grande do Sul in the last week, to 89% of the areas.

A year earlier, 91% of crops were sown and the historical average for this time of year in the state is 92%, according to the company linked to the state government.

The slowness of work during the week occurred, according to Emater, “due to the lack of adequate moisture content in the soil and production scheduling”.

A sampling carried out by the company last week, in 416 municipalities, pointed to a reduction close to 7% in the estimated productivity for corn in the state, which went from 7,337 to 6,845 kilos per hectare.

State-owned Conab had last week cut the corn crop in Rio Grande do Sul, citing climate problems.

SOY

In the case of soybeans, planting reached 85% of the areas, an increase of four points in the week, affected by weather conditions, according to data from Emater.

“The hot and dry weather, with partial and variable rainfall, interfered with the implementation dynamics and the development conditions of the crops. In regions where there has been no rainfall, planting will resume when the soil regains moisture,” he said.

According to Emater, the option for planting in dry soil, using treated seeds, was almost not adopted, as the forecasts indicated a probable absence of rain in the following weeks.

“In most of the State, due to the effects of La Niña, the implantation and development of the crop are behind schedule in relation to the years considered normal”, recalled the company.

In the same period of the last harvest, 88% of soybean areas were sown in Rio Grande do Sul and the historical average is 92%.

In this scenario, producers also opted for staggered planting and for greater variation in the cycle of the cultivars used, keeping most of them with early varieties and using seeds from medium and late cycles as a strategy to minimize risks.

In StoneX’s evaluation, there are impacts of the drought on Rio Grande do Sul soybeans, but it is still too early to concretely estimate losses, given that the weather throughout January and February will be essential for the definition of the crop.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Nayara Figueiredo)