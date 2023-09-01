Recent extreme weather events have occurred mainly in the Northwest, where Western Piedmont saw over 100mm of rain in 3 days





If a few hours of abundant rainfall were enough to bring the large basins of Northern Italy above average, weeks are not enough to overcome the water agony of Lake Trasimeno, which has been going on for months, nor to ensure comforting levels for the lakes of the Lazio: this is the photograph of the new climatic phase, which is being recorded along the boot at the end of an August with record temperatures. It emerges from the weekly report of the ANBI Observatory on Water Resources.

“Once again, the data confirms the urgent need for hydraulic infrastructures, capable of calming the water needs of a country at the mercy of the climate crisis. We can only recall the hundreds of construction projects, made available by the reclamation consortia and irrigation along the entire Peninsula,” he comments Francesco VincenzoPresident of ANBI (National Association of Consortia for the Management and Protection of the Territory and Irrigated Waters).

Recent extreme weather events have mostly occurred in Northwest, where Western Piedmont saw over 100 millimeters of rain in 3 days (122 mm in Cesana), causing large landslides and the flooding of numerous watercourses (Ripa torrent, Dusset and Fosse streams); in the Novarese area, over 100 millimeters of rain was recorded in just 24 hours.

All rivers Piedmontese they have seen flow levels rise up to 10 times from one day to the next: the Scrivia went from 1.19 cubic meters per second to 19.5; the Tanaro has risen from 10 to 100; weight from 2.9 to 20.8; the Agogna from 1.9 to 7.5; the Deer from 4.6 to 87.1.

This happened after weeks of deficit rain gauge above all in southern and western Piedmont with peaks of over 80% in the basins of the Orba, Stura di Demonte and Maira rivers. In Valle d’Aosta we note the performance of the Lys stream, which returned to a reassuring flow rate (4.70 m3/s) after the apprehensions of the flood, in which it reached 42 cubic meters per second.

In Liguria, an impressive storm hit Genoa, where up to 210 millimeters of rain fell in just 8 hours; the rest of the region was characterized by diversified rains, which revitalized the rivers (the Magra is now 1.5 meters above the average for the period), accompanied by gusts of wind, which reached 140 kilometers per hour.

Storms of great intensity, with whipping winds (close to 100 km/h), there were also rains in Lombardy (almost 80 mm of rain recorded in 36 hours in the Milanese hinterland, but over 300 mm in 48 hours at the Campodolcino station, on Alpe Motta) with worrying changes in flow rate for the rivers: the growth of the Adda river reached 430 cubic meters per second, but significant flood peaks also affected Brembo (m3/s 300), Ticino (m3/s 433 ), Seveso (mc/s 36) and numerous smaller streams.

