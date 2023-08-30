Omar Yacoubi, head of the National Federation of Grain and Cattany Traders, said Morocco expects to have imported 2.5 million tons of soft wheat by September, but will need to import another 2.5 million tons by the end of June 2024.

Morocco extended its subsidy to all wheat imports from July to September, regardless of origin, to motivate importers, following a below-average domestic crop and higher international prices.

Abdelkader Allawi, head of the National Federation of Mills in Morocco, said that there are two ships already on their way to Morocco, coming from Russia, carrying 100,000 tons of wheat.

Allawi stated that although Russian prices remain at a competitive level, importers face difficulties in paying due to Western sanctions against Russia.

Allawi added that grains of Russian origin will represent five percent of Morocco’s wheat imports, most of which will come from the European Union, especially France.

He added that wheat stocks are sufficient for five months of local consumption needs, starting from late August, in addition to a slight growth in storage capacity, reaching 5.2 million tons.

Last year, Morocco’s government encouraged an increase in wheat stocks for more than five months.

Allawi said that despite this, “the current prices are still not encouraging to increase stocks.”

“Even with the current abolition of customs duties, prices in the international market are too high to allow adding more stocks,” he added.