Drought: plot, cast and streaming of Paolo Virzì’s film on Sky Cinema

Drought is the film by Paolo Virzì broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, Monday 30 January 2023, in first vision from 21.15. In Rome, in a dystopian present, a series of characters must cope with a severe drought that has reduced water reserves to a minimum. An exceptional cast of actors, with Silvio Orlando, Valerio Mastandrea, Elena Lietti, Tommaso Ragno, Claudia Pandolfi, Vinicio Marchioni, Monica Bellucci, Diego Ribon, Max Tortora, Emanuela Fanelli and many others. But what is the plot, the complete cast and where to see Drought in streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film is set in Rome, where it hasn’t rained for about three years. This drought causes a lack of water and the consequent thirst in the population, which in the search for a few drops finds itself with an altered mind, going so far as to overturn the rules on which the entire community is based. Among these are a group of characters of different ages and social backgrounds, some victims and others opportunists. All these people are desperate for redemption, but little do they know that their lives are tied to each other in a rather dramatic way, as only the sardonic fate is able to do.

Drought: the cast of the film

Now let’s see the cast of the film Drought, with the actors and their characters interpreted.

Silvio Orlando: Antonio

Valerio Mastandrea: Loris

Elena Lietti: Mila

Tommaso Ragno: Alfredo

Claudia Pandolfi: Sara

Vinicio Marchioni: Luke

Monica BellucciValentina

Diego Ribon as Professor Del Vecchio

Max TortoraJacolucci

Emanuela Fanelli as Raffaella Zarate

Gabriel MontesiValerio

Sara Serraiocco: Giulia

Emma Fasano: Martina

Emanuele Maria Di Stefano: Sebastian

Malich Cissé: Sembene

Paola Tiziana Cruciani: Loris’s mother

Gianni Di Gregorio: Loris’ father

Andrea Renzi: the President

Giovanni Franzoni: Philip

Federico D’Ovidio: Linen

Lorenzo Jewels: Corrado Zarate

Sara Lazzaro: Rose

Edoardo Purgatori: Pierluigi

Federico Maria Sardelli: conductor

Streaming and TV

Where to see Drought on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 30 January 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.