The heat waves and drought in Europe are also expected to negatively affect the sugar beet harvest. Farmers in several European countries warn of lower than average yields. It is possible that the production of candy and chocolate will be hit by the problems, experts warn.

Sugar production in the European Union and the United Kingdom will total 16.4 million tons next season, about 1 million tons less than a year earlier, estimates trading company Czarnikow. That means the region may have to import more sugar than usual. If the rain doesn’t stop, the production outlook could be revised even further downwards.

White sugar prices on the London futures market have risen in the past two weeks and are currently 8 percent below the five-year high reached in June. According to experts, higher prices may mean that less will be bought. That could mean some candy and chocolate makers will cut production levels, it sounds.

The beets are usually harvested from autumn. Cultivation can still recover if the weather changes in the short term. But given the forecasts, that scenario seems unlikely. According to farmers, it is hardly possible to spray against the heat and drought. It is well known that other crops such as maize and sunflowers also suffer from the heat.

