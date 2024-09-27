Drought causes greater energy generation costs; cost will be R$ 7.87 for every 100 KWh consumed

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) informed this Friday (September 27, 2024) that the electricity tariff flag will be red level 2 in October. The level is the one with the highest additional charge on the electricity bill and was activated due to the drought, which causes higher energy generation costs.

THE extra value will be R$ 7.87 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. In addition to the consumer’s pocket, the measure should impact the inflation rate next month. In September, red flag level 1 is in force, which has an additional charge of R$4.46 for every 100 KWh.

According to the regulatory agency, the factors that triggered the red flag were:

the GSF (hydrological risk);

the increase in the PDL (Difference Settlement Price), which is the reference price for energy;

Aneel says that these indicators were influenced by forecasts of a smaller volume of water reaching the hydroelectric reservoirs, due to the lack of rain. This causes an increase in the price of the energy market throughout the month of October, as greater generation from thermoelectric plants will be necessary.

As shown by the Power360since February the ONS (National Electric System Operator) had been warning about the projection of low flow of plants for the dry period this year. In August, he suggested to the government measures to guarantee the supply electricity at times of peak demand (such as late afternoon), such as the expansion of thermal generation in October and November, months at the end of the dry period.

This month, the ONS brought forward the start-up of Neoenergia’s Termopernambuco. The plant was contracted in 2021 and would only come into operation in 2026. As it is already ready, it will be used to guarantee the country’s electricity supply during peak hours in October and November.

Each flag is activated according to the energy scenario, which varies from favorable (green) to unfavorable (red level 2), when the extra charge is greater. Here are the additional values ​​at each level:

According to Aneel, with the activation of the red flag, vigilance regarding the responsible use of electrical energy must be fundamental.

“The orientation is to use energy consciously and avoid waste that harms the environment and affects the sustainability of the electricity sector as a whole. Energy saving is essential for the preservation of natural resources”, he stated.