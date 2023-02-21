Water crisis emptied the city’s main canals; Italy faces drought warning

The dry season in Italy has affected one of the main tourist attractions in the country: Venice. Low tides –when the sea level drops– and the lack of rain have made it impossible for leisure or service vessels, such as taxis and ambulances, to pass through the city’s famous canals. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

The issue, however, is not restricted to Venice.

According to the Italian environmental NGO legenvironmentrivers and lakes of Italy, mainly in the north of the country, reached “a state of ‘medium’ water severity in 3 of the 7 river districts”. read the announcement (in Italian) released by the group this Monday (20.Feb.2023).

“The government must define a national water strategy that has a circular approach with short, medium and long-term interventions that promote adaptation to climate change and reduce water withdrawals and waste immediately”says the note.

According to the group, the Po River, which crosses a significant part of the north of the country for more than 600 km in length, has a 61% deficit in water volume compared to the same period in 2022.

See images of the drought in Venice below: