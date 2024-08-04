Chronicles
Drought, Italy in the black spot between waste, old structures and illegal connections: 42 litres of water lost for every 100 introduced
As if water losses and low rainfall – due to climate change – were not enough, the “water crisis” affecting Italy is also aggravated by the issue of demand. In Italy, for every 100 liters of water released into the network for civil use, just under 58 reach the user. The other 42 are lost along the water infrastructure, for a total value of 3.4 billion cubic meters lost. The territorial differences are evident. They range from peaks of around 70% of water wasted in Potenza, Chieti and L’Aquila to more or less 9% in Pavia and Como, the most virtuous cities. This was reported by the Cgia of Mestre, which denounces: “In a period in which it has not rained in the South since last winter and temperatures in these summer months have reached frighteningly high levels, having in this geographical area a dispersion of more than 50% of potentially usable water is a real crime”.
According to Cgia, every day in Italy we consume 25 million cubic meters of water for civil use. dispersion can be traced back to several factors: “To breaks in the pipes, to the advanced age of the systems, to administrative aspects due to errors in measuring the meters and to unauthorized uses (illegal connections)”. Furthermore, “the presence of fountains in urban centers, especially in mountain areas, can give rise to considerable supplies and consequently to high losses. In the Roman and Abruzzo countryside, moreover, fountains are masonry watering holes used by farmers and breeders on estates and in livestock pens”. Most of the reserves go to agriculture (41%), followed by civil uses (24%), 20% for industry and 15% for electricity. In both agriculture and industry, we are the country with the highest water consumption in the EU.
Our total water consumption amounts to 40 billion cubic meters per year, a figure that makes Italy the most “water-demanding” country in Europe, followed by Spain (just over 30 billion cubic meters) and France (almost 27 billion). At a regional level, the most critical situation is in Basilicata. In this area, the water dispersion on what is put into the network is equal to 65.5%. On the other hand, Emilia Romagna, with 29.7% of water that does not reach the taps, is the area most attentive to waste.
Most of the water reserves are lost where drought hits hardest, but not all of the South wastes it. In Lecce, only 12% is lost, a lower value than that found in the municipality of Milan, for example, where 13.4% is lost in the network. However, something is moving. To plug the gaps in the water network, the PNRR has made available 4.3 billion euros that will be used to build new primary water infrastructure, repair, digitalization and integrated monitoring of water networks to reduce water losses, strengthen and modernize the irrigation system in the agricultural sector and for the purification of wastewater to be reused in agriculture and in the production sector. To these resources must be added another billion that last May was assigned to the Ministry of Infrastructure to reduce losses in the distribution networks.
