Drought, Italy in the black spot between waste, old structures and illegal connections: 42 litres of water lost for every 100 introduced

As if water losses and low rainfall – due to climate change – were not enough, the “water crisis” affecting Italy is also aggravated by the issue of demand. In Italy, for every 100 liters of water released into the network for civil use, just under 58 reach the user. The other 42 are lost along the water infrastructure, for a total value of 3.4 billion cubic meters lost. The territorial differences are evident. They range from peaks of around 70% of water wasted in Potenza, Chieti and L’Aquila to more or less 9% in Pavia and Como, the most virtuous cities. This was reported by the Cgia of Mestre, which denounces: “In a period in which it has not rained in the South since last winter and temperatures in these summer months have reached frighteningly high levels, having in this geographical area a dispersion of more than 50% of potentially usable water is a real crime”.