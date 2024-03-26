As the water crisis is more serious than ever Sinaloa and the entire country, municipalities like Guasave, where countless phenomena of this type have normally been overcome without restrictions on the use of the liquid, it seems that this year users will also have to tighten their belts, since the With water has already made the recommendation to the Jumapag to restrict the supply of that resource by up to 30 percent, which has not been confirmed by the paramunicipal, but they are evaluating it.

It will be after Holy Week when the paramunicipal authorities make a decision on the matter, especially because they know in advance that society has not wanted to accept that the drought could also hit us here, so they continue to waste the liquid, when this issue should be taken more seriously.