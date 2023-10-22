A volunteer next to the body of an Amazon river dolphin, in the town of Caballo Cocha (Peru). @camilodiazphotography (WWF Colombia)

The first to see it was Don Segundo Peña, a fisherman from the Amazon River. He identified it far away, by Caballo Cocha, a Peruvian town reached by crossing the river from Colombia. “This morning I saw a dead dolphin,” he told the veterinarians of the Omacha Foundation in Puerto Nariño. “It was one of the pink ones and it didn’t have a mesh brand.” The seconds to see it knew it from a distance. It was not because of the size or the smell, but because, almost six days after he died, insatiable buzzards surrounded him. “If not for that, we might have thought it was a rock.”

The dolphin that this story talks about did not have a death associated with the drought, as happened with the more than 150 cetaceans that recently appeared lifeless in Lake Tefé, in Brazil. Suspicions suggest that he was killed. “The decline in the fish population is leading fishermen and dolphins to compete very strongly, to confront each other,” says Jimena Valderrama, a veterinary doctor from Omacha, after taking some samples of the animal that is already beginning to decompose. This way she will not only be able to know her subspecies, but also see the level of mercury that she carried in her body.

In their cunning and intelligence, dolphins have learned how to break fishermen’s nets to keep the fish, generating a conflict with humans that has added to their multiple threats. It’s not just that they kill them. There is also, of course, the drought. Here, on the Colombian side of the Amazon River, it and its tributaries remain with low waters even though, according to the community, the flows should already be rising since October. But there are other factors that keep its survival in suspense, such as mercury pollution left behind by mining. Valderrama, who has measured the level of this element in a few dolphins, assures that he has found that they have deposits of up to 36 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) when the limit accepted by the World Health Organization – for reference. is 0.5 (mg/kg).

Don Segundo Peña, sustainable fisherman of the Amazon River. @camilodiazphotography (WWF Colombia)

Then there are oil spills, which force them to swim in toxic environments, deforestation, which alters their entire ecosystem, and the construction of dams, which isolates their populations. By 2022, a study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice found that, across the regional Amazon basin, 434 dams had already been built or were under construction, while a further 463 were in various stages of planning. “Isolation of river dolphin subpopulations may also cause local extinction of the species in dam-affected basins, as connectivity across portions of their range is important for genetic exchange,” the research says. .

Added to other factors, this has led experts to warn that its population could begin to be lost. The two river dolphins that swim around South America – the gray ones (Sotalia fluviatilis) and the pink ones (Inia geoffrensis)- are classified as “endangered” on the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Knowing how many are left is not an easy figure to know. Dolphins are sometimes barely visible. But the truth, as Valderrama says, is that “if Lake Tefé is repeated annually, we could lose the river dolphins of South America in ten years.”

That is why what happened in Brazil and what could happen in Colombia is so serious. “It’s not about the dolphins here or there, they move and we cannot separate their threats,” explains Silvia Vejarano, Conservation specialist at WWF Colombia. Since 2017, organizations from Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia, including yours, have joined together to protect river dolphins under the South American River Dolphin Initiative (SARDI). . In addition, next Tuesday, October 24, the signing of a World Declaration on River Dolphins will also take place in Bogotá, Colombia.

Aerial view of the Loretoyacu River. @camilodiazphotography (WWF Colombia)

“These animals are at the top of the food chain, which means that, if there are dolphins, there is a good ecosystem,” says Valderrama, agreeing with the excitement that tourists and residents of Puerto Nariño feel every time they see them appear. from the water a fin.

Another critical summer for the Amazon

When people talk about what the Amazon used to be like it seems like they are talking about something that happened much longer ago. But things have changed a lot around here lately. “It has been more than ten or eleven years since there has been a summer this strong,” says Lilia Java, leader of the community of the Ticoya indigenous reservation in the port. The Loretoyacu, a tributary river of the Amazon that almost seems to surround Puerto Nariño, has been drier than normal. “Sometimes fishermen have not been able to go fishing and the number of fish has even decreased.”

Lilia Java, leader and part of the community of the Colombian indigenous reservation of Ticoya. @camilodiazphotography (WWF Colombia)

20 years ago, Vejarano also remembers, when she was here to do her thesis, along the Amazon River you could not see the extensive beaches as is the case today. “Never, not even in low water. There were only some parts in Peru, already identified, where this happened,” she explains. But now, the Amazon has “huge beaches, even with grass, which indicates that the beach has been there for a month or more.” On this side of the Amazon, and although less drastic than in Brazil, the extreme summer is also being felt.

It hadn’t rained for a month, they say. And water only fell eight days ago, making the channel of the Loretoyacu River become dangerous. Further inland, towards Lake Tarapoto, the community of Santa Clara, the only one within this site that was declared Ramsar in 2017 – an international figure that was born in principle to protect wetlands – suffered greatly due to water scarcity. What they drink and use for food only comes from the rain, so they had to go to Puerto Nariño to bring about 20 liters that lasted them about three or four days. But according to Gentil Gomez Ahue, community authority for four years, it was not an easy journey.

Because of how low the rivers were, only one person could go, since the extra weight would cause the boat to stagnate. They also had to walk and go out to push him. “If in high waters it takes us 40 minutes to get to Puerto Nariño, this summer, they give us two hours,” he says. Four hours round trip by water for only four days. “That it rained eight days ago was a blessing,” he adds. Meanwhile, by coincidence, thunder sounds in the air. Minutes later, in Puerto Nariño it rains again and its people hope it will happen more often.