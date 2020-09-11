#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted website?

Stress is mounting across the mineral water of Volvic (Puy-de-Dôme). The Danone group has been advertising it since 1964 by way of 5 working websites from which 2.7 billion liters are withdrawn annually. An excessive amount of for some whereas this yr once more, the drought is raging in France. “I managed each to run a bit water to feed the stream which was not dry and to run water within the ponds. 2017, 2018, 2019, it was a catastrophe”, says Jean Semionoff, whose mill is at a standstill. “Water, there’s much less and fewer”, testifies a resident of the area, earlier than including: “however there are some who nonetheless proceed to make use of it”. The phrase is out.

Like this lady, the person teams are aggravated. One in every of them is asking for a evaluation of the direct debit authorization granted to Danone by the State. The president of the Preva affiliation, Jacky Massy, ​​needs “a spherical desk for an affordable, sustainable use of the useful resource”. Volvic, which decreased its recordings by 16% this summer season, says it’s open to dialogue. A revision is into account, the federal government confirmed Thursday, September 10.