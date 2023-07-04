The procurement of fodder for livestock in Udmurtia is under threat due to soil drought, Deputy Prime Minister of the regional government Olga Abramova said on the VKontakte social network.

On Monday, July 3, an emergency was declared in the republic due to prolonged heat and drought. The regime will remain in effect until further notice. “Susanin”.

Forage harvesting is under great threat. Now more than half of the cultivated area is occupied by grasses. For example, almost 50 thousand hectares are sown with corn. According to Abramova, the authorities of the republic have already begun work with neighboring regions on fodder.

The situation is under control of the Municipal Commission for Emergency Situations and the Regional Ministry of Agriculture. They collect data to study the problem.

As the newspaper notes, the declared state of emergency will help farms to confirm insurance if the areas were insured. Also, owners will be released from the obligation to return subsidies if they fail to achieve the indicators specified when receiving state support.