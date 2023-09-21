In the chain of effects of the late rains Rainfed farmers have been among the first to be affected, as there are crops that already show partial damage due to the lack of moisture in the land.

A situation that is worrying, since in an inspection tour in the Mocorito area, areas have been detected where it has mainly caused serious stress in the vegetative processdamage affects productivity, a strange ending that some plants already have when the soil does not have the necessary moisture.

In Corn crops, sorghum, peanut and sesame This is where visible damage is already occurring, and if it continues without precipitation There is a risk that it could be greater, a situation that farmers regret, since the risk is that it will reach the crops of the autumn-winter cycle.

We recommend you read: