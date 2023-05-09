Olive trees suffer from lack of water and high temperatures, and this year’s harvest should be worse than the previous one, which was already bad. Essential in the Mediterranean diet, olive oil costs 50% more in Europe today than a year ago. “Lord, send us rain!” same name, in the south of Spain. Despite the reinforcement of many olive growers in the region who ended up joining the religious walk, the request launched to heaven has not yet been answered.

On the day of the procession, the sun beat down on the olive groves. It hasn’t rained in the province of Jaén for months. If the long-awaited miracle of water does not happen soon, there is a risk of major crop failures for the second consecutive year. A catastrophe for farmers that is also felt by consumers: olive oil prices, already quite high, are set to rise even more.

“Without water, there are no olives. And without olives, the province suffers”, recommends Bishop Chico. “Our economy depends on the production of olives.” With about 630,000 inhabitants and 66 million olive trees, Jaén is considered the most important olive growing area in the world. Here olive oil is produced for most of Europe.

Water for people and tourists, but not for plants

Meteorologists, however, do not bring good news for farmers. Water scarcity in Spain, which threatens not only Jaén’s olive growers but also much of Spanish agriculture, is likely to continue for a long time to come. According to the state meteorological agency Aemet, there is no forecast of heavy rain until the European autumn, which begins in September. And climate researchers warn: in the long term, Spain must prepare for higher temperatures and even less precipitation.

The drama experienced by the residents of Jaén is reflected in the dams in the interior of the country. Now, in the middle of spring, the reservoirs are only 25% full. This is enough to supply the population and tourists with drinking water, but not farmers. Although they desperately need the water to save their olive groves, they receive only a quarter of the normal amount.

endangered olive trees

“The situation is catastrophic,” says Juan Luis Ávila, an olive grower from Jaén. “This year, not only is the harvest in danger, but the future of olive plantations as a whole.”

In recent weeks, several heat waves, with temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees, have literally scorched the white blossoms of many olive trees. Much of the olive crop, normally harvested from November to February, has already been lost, a picture that has never looked so bad.

“The olive tree is capable of withstanding very high temperatures, but only if it receives enough water”, explains Ávila, who is also a spokesperson for the olive industry at the COAG farmers’ association. When there is extreme water shortage, the tree does not have the strength to form healthy fruit.

Last season had already been bad. Lack of rainfall and strong heat waves also occurred in 2022, the hottest year on record in Spain. “I harvested 70% less than in previous years”, says Ávila, predicting that the next season will bring even less production.

Other countries also suffer from drought.

Ávila’s pessimism is shared by most Spanish olive growers. With almost 1.5 million tons of olive oil coming from the 2021/22 season, Spain saw its production drop to just 680,000 tons in 2022/23 – less than half. If the gloomy predictions for 2023/24 come true, the next crop could post big losses again.

But it’s not just in Spain that this century’s drought has caused massive damage to crops. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting much better for olive growers in Portugal or Italy, which puts additional pressure on olive oil prices in the European market.

According to European Union statistics, nearly 2.3 million tonnes of olive oil were produced in Europe in 2021/22, falling to just under 1.4 million tonnes in 2022/23. Crop failures in the European olive sector were only not greater due to Greece, where until now there has been less water shortage. Greece was the only European producing country that managed to increase its olive oil production in the last harvest.

Lack of water raises food prices

The drought in olive plantations has caused oil prices to rise to record levels: according to an EU survey, olive oil in Europe today costs on average 50% more than twelve months ago. Which means olive oil, an indispensable part of the famous Mediterranean diet, is in danger of becoming a luxury item.

“The olive oil cost shock is evidence that the drought is causing food prices to rise,” writes El País, Spain’s largest newspaper. According to the latest available data (from March 2023), food prices in the country increased by 16.5% in twelve months – across the EU, the increase was up to 19.2%. Could the climate crisis trigger a food crisis?

In an attempt to get around the crisis, some Spanish manufacturers have used creativity. One of the solutions found was to mix precious olive oil with sunflower oil, which is much cheaper, and sell the new “product” at lower prices. The fact that it is a blend, camouflaged by a label of bright green olives, is only clear to anyone who takes the time to read the fine print.