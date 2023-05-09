The drought that has gripped Spain for some time is bad news for the country’s olive oil production. If weather conditions don’t change soon, farmers say this year’s harvest will be ‘a catastrophe’. As a result, olive oil in the supermarket also threatens to become a lot more expensive.

On Monday it was announced that the past month of April was the warmest ever measured in Spain. In addition, with 14.2 millimeters of rain, less than a quarter of the normal precipitation for the month fell. This made it the driest April since measurements began in 1961, according to the Spanish weather service Aemet.

However, the problem has been going on for some time, says Cristobal Cano of the farmers’ union UPA in Andalusia. It has hardly rained since January. The soil is very dry. If nothing radical changes in the coming weeks, it will be a catastrophe.”

Spain’s largest producer of olive oil

Spain annually accounts for approximately 50 percent of the total olive oil production in the world. Due to extremely high temperatures and a lack of rain, production in 2021-2022 was quite disappointing. There is a chance that this scenario will happen again this season.



Quote

Two years in a row will be a disaster. Many olive groves are about to fall over Rafael Sánchez de Puerta, Dcoop, the largest olive cooperative in Spain

“Looking at the prospects, it almost seems a given that it will be another bad year,” expects Rafael Sánchez de Puerta of Dcoop, Spain’s largest olive cooperative. “We can handle one difficult year, which is part of the natural growth cycle. But two years in a row will be a disaster. Many olive groves are about to fall over.”

Price increases

It is a bleak prospect not only for the farmers themselves, but also for the consumer. “The global price of olive oil is heavily dependent on Spain,” says director Rafael Pico of Asoliva, the Spanish association for producers and exporters of olive oil.

The price has already gone up in recent months. In mid-April, a ton of olives cost 5800 euros, while in January the same amount still had to be paid 5300 euros. In January 2022, the price for a ton of olives was still 3500 euros. The Dutch have also spent a lot more on olive oil lately. In March, it was almost 19 percent more expensive in the supermarket than one year previously.