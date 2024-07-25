Drought in Sicily, Santanchè-New York Times clash. The minister’s post on Twitter

The drought in Sicily ends up under the lens of New York Timeswho reported how the island, after suffering crop losses due to water shortages, now risks seeing a decline in tourism. Naturally, the article An article did not go unnoticed, thus ending up under the eyes of some Italian politicians.

The Minister of Tourism herself responded to the NYT, Daniela Santanchèwhich on X (the old Twitter), replies to the American newspaper: “No one denies the tragedy of the drought in Sicily, but also drying up tourism, blaming it as the New York Times does, adds damage to damage”.

No one denies the tragedy of the drought in Sicily but drying up tourism by almost blaming it as the New York Times does adds damage to the damage for Sicily. pic.twitter.com/J6qRpBdBQ3 — Daniela Santanchè (@DSantanche) July 24, 2024

Bonelli’s criticisms: “Cultural desertification”

The minister’s reply did not go unnoticed, thus generating a response from the opposition. The first to intervene with a note was the spokesperson of Green Alliance and Left Angel Bonelli.

“The drought has been devastating the South for weeks, but the minister Santanchè discovers the emergency in Sicily from New York Times. He talks about services that dry up tourism, but in doing so he only demonstrates that desertification is also cultural.”

“Now the drought is devastating the South and agricultural production has drastically decreased, while the water from the reservoirs is not used because there are no tests and consequently ends up in the sea”, he finally declares. Bonelli.

Musumeci: “Only 30% of funds spent”

The Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumeci he explained during the presentation of the new head of department, Fabio Cicilianothe measures against drought, explaining however that only a part of the allocated funds has been spent.

“We have made 1.2 billion available for the Regions, 400 million for existing projects and 800 for new initiatives,” he stated Musumeci. “Minister Fitto tells me, however, that the Regions have used only 30% of the resources provided to combat the drought. A figure that I hope is not up to date”.