Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Holiday countries in the Mediterranean region are currently groaning under the persistent heat. In Germany, on the other hand, it will be a little cooler.

Kassel – After the nationwide heatwave does he Summer a short break in Germany for the time being. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), temperatures will hardly rise above 25 degrees in the coming days. For the time being, it will only be hot in the south and south-west of the country. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible in some regions.

Temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees are expected, forecast Weather-Expert Dominik Jung von weather.net. In the southwest, temperatures could climb to 32 to 33 degrees locally, while in the north it is significantly cooler at 17 to 20 degrees. Nevertheless, the summer this year is considered the warmest since 1881.

Weather forecast: In Germany it will remain rather dry overall

For the time being, the weather expert is not afraid of tropical nights. At night the values ​​would be well below 20 degrees. Overall, however, it remains largely dry in this country, the DWD reported. There is no blanket rain for the time being, Jung also confirmed.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know View photo gallery

Also in North Hesse remains comparatively dry. But that is not good for the earth. At a depth of around 25 centimeters, the ground is extremely dry, especially in the center and south of the country, and in places in the north too, it said.

Mild weather in Germany – heat wave over southern Europe

So while people in Germany can recover a little from the roaring heat of the past few weeks, the countries on the Mediterranean are groaning under sweaty temperatures. So the heat is gathering over southern Europe. Meteorologist Dominik Jung speaks of peak values ​​between 40 and 45 degrees. Like the digital newspaper Ok Diario reported, 44 degrees were measured on the holiday island of Mallorca on Tuesday (July 18). In Italy, many hospitals are currently under pressure from the temperatures, the Italian daily reported La Republica.

A tourist cools off in a fountain. People in southern Europe are suffering from the current heat wave. © Massimo Valicchia/imago

“This alarming trend is a direct consequence of ongoing climate change, which is driving global warming,” warned Jung. The sea water in the Mediterranean Sea would warm up considerably, “since it efficiently stores heat energy as a large basin.” This can not only pose a danger to animals and nature. Studies made it clear that the Climate change is also becoming more and more dangerous for humans.

Weather in Germany: This is how it will continue in the coming week and at the beginning of August

In Germany, however, you don’t feel anything from the heat over southern Europe. If the temperatures in this country rise again, the At least withstand the heat better in the apartment with a few tips. According to Jung, this is how it will continue in the coming days:

Wednesday (July 19) 19 to 30 degrees Thursday (July 20) 19 to 28 degrees Friday (July 21) 20 to 29 degrees Saturday (July 22nd) 22 to 30 degrees Sunday (July 23) 23 to 33 degrees Monday (July 24) 22 to 30 degrees

There are also initial forecasts for the end of July to the beginning of August. Meteorologists assume one Weather change with significantly lower temperatures out of. According to expert Dominik Jung, “it looks like a cool start to August”. The temperatures in the north of the country should remain at 20 to 25 degrees. On the other hand, it could get significantly cooler in the rest of the area. However, it is not yet possible to make a forecast with certainty, stressed Jung. (cheese)