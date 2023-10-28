Bolivia – The situation in Bolivia is evident in the loss of human life and also in the increase in forest fires, which begin with the intention of expanding land for crops but get out of control. The Government has toughened penalties for those who set fires and has mobilized help to control the environmental disaster, but for environmentalists and indigenous communities it is not enough, as they affirm that the regulations are not clear. This is the panorama.

The death of seven elderly people due to heat waves in the east of the country, the forests devastated by fires caused by expanding agricultural crops and the air that is contaminated by these to the main cities reflect the drought that is plaguing Bolivia due to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon. A critical panorama that authorities, environmental experts and indigenous leaders have warned about.

Senator Cecilia Requena, of the Senate Environment Committee, told France 24 that the high temperatures in eastern Bolivia have reached a record of 42 degrees Celsius and the thermal sensation is greater, which has caused the first deaths from these waves. of heat, in a context combined with poor air quality resulting from smoke from forest fires.

Deforestation makes the environment drier and that also generates a greater sensation of heat, and that region is now the one that has suffered with a thermal sensation of 45 degrees. It is, of course, affecting the most vulnerable people, who are the elderly, the sick and children, said Requena, also a renowned environmentalist.

The death of seven people, aged between 70 and 90 years, and with underlying illnesses, occurred in recent days in the Chiquitania area, in the department of Santa Cruz.

“We have reports from San José de Chiquitos that there were seven deaths due to the heat stroke that we have had in recent days. There are seven adults with symptoms of dehydration, who arrived at the health center without vital signs,” said Carmelo Salvatierra, director of Urban Networks of the Departmental Health Service of Santa Cruz, as quoted by the newspaper La Razón.

The senator stressed that Bolivia is showing its vulnerability and lack of adaptation to climate change. In parallel, the country faces fires in its forests due to the expansion of the agricultural frontier, a practice carried out by both small peasant producers and agricultural businessmen (This heat map from Green Peace shows the fires and their areas in Bolivia).

It’s delirious. What we are doing is crazy because it is precisely what we do not have to do and with which we are going to aggravate the conditions even of those sectors that believe they are doing it well because agriculture is also going to suffer if there is no water as the country already suffers. country with the drought, said Requena.

According to official reports, Bolivia has suffered the burning of more than 2 million hectares this year, of which 23% were forests. Environmentalists fear that the damage could extend to 6 million devastated hectares, as happened in 2019.

The legislator, from the opposition Citizen Community, criticized that Luis Arce’s government has failed to stop forest burning in a context of high temperatures and drought, and has not declared a national emergency to request international help.

Minister of Defense has ruled out declaring a national emergency

Buildings enveloped in smoke due to forest fires in the area, in La Paz, Bolivia, October 27, 2023. © Reuters – Claudia Morales

The Minister of Defense, Edmundo Novillo, pointed out in the last few hours that 3,800 firefighters have been mobilized and 239 water discharges have been carried out from five helicopters to put out the large fires, bringing them down from 21 to eight this week, which, in addition, , was helped by the rains recorded in La Paz, Santa Cruz and Cochabamba.

Forest fires, a product of the chaqueos, began to be recorded in August. Since then, 104 have been turned off, according to government data.

According to the minister, the fires have decreased in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, and firefighters are now concentrated in the north of the department of La Paz and in the Amazon area of ​​Beni.

Novillo highlighted that “there is a great decrease in fires” in the country, which is why he questioned whether there are demonstrations in La Paz against the Government to request the declaration of a national emergency or disaster with the idea of ​​requesting international help, which has been ruled out by the Government until now.

Harder penalties for those who start the fire

Authorities have also arrested seven people accused of setting fires in the department of Santa Cruz.

The practice of burning or “chaqueos” in Bolivia consists of setting fire to land to expand the agricultural frontier, but the fires always get out of control, affecting the forests.

The Government has announced that it will toughen penalties against those who set fire to land, increasing the prison sentence from 4 to 8 years, and the fines per hectare of forest burned will rise from 0.20 dollars to 20 dollars.

However, the opposition, environmentalists and indigenous people question that the Executive maintains regulations in force, which in practice accept “chaqueos” such as Law 741 of 2015, which allowed increasing the area of ​​clearing from 5 to 20 hectares per each family unit; also law 1171 of 2019, which established a waiver of fines for those who had caused burning and clearing without authorization, and decree 3973 of 2019, which lifted restrictions on burning in forest areas in the departments of Santa Cruz and Beni.

Indigenous leaders call for the repeal of “inflammatory laws”

Indigenous people pray for rain near the Incachaca Dam, in Incachaca, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. © Reuters – Claudia Morales

In that sense, in the city of Santa Cruz, which has been covered by the smoke of the “chaqueos”, more than a hundred indigenous leaders analyzed the situation of their rights for two days and signed a resolution this Friday that, among others demands and claims to the State, demands annulment of the laws that allow fires for agricultural purposes.

“Given the environmental disaster that indigenous peoples are experiencing in their territories and the general population in the cities, due to the environmental damage, due to the massive fires caused, we demand that the incendiary laws that allow clearing and authorize burning be repealed,” the statement reads. issued by the Meeting of Indigenous Peoples.

The Guaraní leader Franz Tarucaya, a participant in the meeting, told France 24 that the indigenous people of the east are suffering “from a fatal climate crisis never seen before and that because of other people everything has also been made worse by the scarcity of water.”

“For us, the most important thing is the conservation of the forests we have because they generate our daily food. And the sad reality is that we are not the ones who started the fire, but we are the ones who suffer the consequences the most,” said Tarucaya.

For the activist Juan Carlos Calderón, executive secretary of the Bolivian Platform Against Climate Change, the origin of this problem is in the “Sowing Bolivia” policy of 2015, approved in the government of Evo Morales, which authorizes farmers with small units productive areas to clear up to 20 hectares to expand the agricultural frontier.

However, large businessmen also do it to expand soybean crops, which is one of the most exported agricultural products by Bolivia. According to activist Calderón, of a total of three million agricultural hectares in Bolivia, a little more than half are soybeans, produced by “large companies” in the agribusiness.

Calderón concluded that “there is a great contradiction in the Government because it talks about Mother Earth, but Bolivia allows deforestation”

In fact, at the Amazon Summit, held this year in Brazil, Bolivia disagreed with the proposal to stop deforestation, Calderón recalled, emphasizing that the Government “has not shown political will” in this regard, aggravating climate change.