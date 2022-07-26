Man doesn’t have to be an agricultural engineer to see the drought damage on Jürgen Maurer’s corn fields. On the left side of the dirt road the corn stalks are 2.5 to 3 meters high, on the right side they are no more than 1.20 meters. Farmer Maurer is on his way to the combine harvester, the harvest is to take place in the late afternoon.

Maurer gets out of the car and picks a corn cob, unrolls it and points to the tip: “You see, the cob has grown poorly here, the corn kernels are smaller.” Then he peels the brown leaves from the corn stalks – that too a clear one Sign of the lack of water in the soil. “We had 25 to 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of June, so we would have needed more rain. The plants then quickly reach emergency maturity,” says Maurer.

The 48-year-old farmer will probably have to harvest the corn field as early as the end of August because the plants are stunted and no longer growing. The technology for irrigation is lacking, legally it is not possible anyway. That could change if the climate crisis worsens for agriculture – the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and the Federal Ministry for the Environment are currently working with a joint working group to develop solutions to resolve the conflict of objectives between water shortages and increasing irrigation needs. Agriculture uses only 1.4 percent of fresh water; mining and manufacturing consume 24 percent. Something could be changed here.

“The mowers are waiting”

Maurer cultivates 180 hectares, plants barley, wheat and corn and keeps 700 pigs. Kupferzell is located in the Hohenlohe region, an area between Künzelsau and Schwäbisch Hall that was considered a fertile breadbasket even before it was incorporated into the former Kingdom of Württemberg in the 19th century. To this day, the farms here are on average larger and more prosperous than in the Swabian Jura. Joachim Rukwied, the president of the farmers’ association, also runs a farm in this region. The loess loam and Keuper soils guarantee good yields. The Maurers run their business in the fourth generation, they are part of the nationwide program “FRANZ” to ensure the protection of species.



Air-conditioned cabin, parched ground: Farmer Küstner harvesting the winter wheat in July

:



Image: Verena Mueller



Over a period of ten years, pilot farms will attempt to secure biodiversity with fallow land, flowering strips and extensive grain varieties. But the global shortage of grain caused by the Ukraine war, the loss of yield due to drought and climate change are currently calling the project into question. Another drop in earnings of 30 or 70 percent is difficult to cope with in the current situation. It is now more important, says Maurer, to ensure food security and cultivate fallow land, and a two or three-year moratorium would not damage biodiversity so much.







Two modern combine harvesters, GPS-controlled and with an air-conditioned driver’s cab, are parked on the field paths in the hilly landscape, alongside the tractors with the tipping trailers for transporting the grain. “The mowers are waiting, we may have to wait another hour until the winter wheat is dry enough for us to mow,” says Maurer. It is 4 p.m., his colleagues Joel and Lukas Küstner have also come to the field to harvest. Your combine harvester is already making its way across the wheat field. The 31-year-old agricultural engineer farms around 400 hectares with his 30-year-old brother, who is a master farmer. The Küstners are also expecting a significant drop in yield this year due to the insufficient amount of precipitation and the persistent drought.