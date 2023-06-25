Scientists confirm that a warming climate exacerbates extreme weather conditions, and Vietnam, like many countries in South and Southeast Asia, has suffered a prolonged heatwave over recent weeks.

At the Thac Ba hydroelectric power station, in Yen Bai province, 160 kilometers north of the capital, Hanoi, the water in the reservoir has reached its lowest level in 20 years, according to state media, with it being 15 to 20 centimeters below the minimum level needed to operate the water. station.

The nearby Chai River is just a stream, with rocks and soil clearly visible.

“Usually I could earn up to three million dong (115 euros) a month fishing in the lake, but now I have nothing left,” said Dang Thi Phuong, a fisherman.

As Fong becomes concerned about her rice field and her family.

“We use water from a nearby well to irrigate the rice field. But it has dried up this year, and if things continue like this, I’m afraid we won’t have water for our daily use,” she added.

The drought has put pressure on the electricity supply in North Vietnam, which has led to sudden and frequent power outages, which has hurt the economic sector.

This crisis hits especially the industrial sector, which is vital for the country, whose factories are no longer operating normally, according to officials who told AFP.

In turn, Huang Fan Tian, ​​a fisherman, said that if there are fish, it is too hot to stay in the water.

“I have witnessed a similar drought in the past, but the heat was not so severe,” he added.

He concluded, “Today, it is too hot to go to the lake to fish. The weather is too sunny. I sit on the boat with a hood to protect myself, but the heat rises from the water and burns my skin.”