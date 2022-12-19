Iraqi farmers recall memories of a not too distant past when their farm was the primary destination for breeding river fish.

The owner of the fish farm, Zaid Al-Ardawi, says, “The rivers used to be high and flowing water, and fresh water was connected to the wells. We were able to benefit from the water that came to us from the well, but since the water began to decrease little by little, our sulfur began to rise in the water of the well, and this causes death, which means death even to humans.” If he uses it, then he gets sick of how finer the fish are.”

Another concern borne by the farmers of the city of Najaf in Iraq as a result of this drought .. As the stagnant water in the ponds caused the spread of deadly diseases to fish such as the “herpes koi” virus, which caused a decrease in its production to less than seven hundred tons after it reached, in the year two thousand and eighteen, more of two thousand tons.

“As a result of water stagnation and lack of flow, which led to the spread of some diseases, especially koi herpes disease, which is currently present in the indicator in the previous days,” says the Director of Agriculture in Najaf Governorate, Moneim Shaheed.

Munim Shaheed added to Sky News Arabia: “This disease is deadly and important, in addition to the previous diseases that spread in Najaf Governorate and led to the death of large numbers of fish and greatly affected their productivity.”

The lack of production that fish farms suffer from in Iraq has negatively affected the high price in the market, as it has witnessed a noticeable increase in recent times due to the lack of water and the spread of diseases inside the farms.

The fish seller, Khaled Hussein, explains to “Sky News Arabia” their meaning as workers in the field of selling fish: “This is our suffering. A type of small fish) 8 thousand dinars, what God accepts is what the poor have. If you rent him 15 thousand dinars per day, he buys 2 kilos for 30 thousand dinars.

The water crisis in Iraq continued to develop for nearly two decades.. Areas in Babel, Karbala, Najaf and Diwaniyah recorded the death of tens of thousands of tons in river cages and fish farms on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.