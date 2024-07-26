Giovanna Amedei (President of the Order of Geologists of Puglia): “The Occhito damwhich has a maximum capacity of 333 million cubic meters of water, as of July 25 has a capacity of 75 million cubic meters!. In the province of Foggia many wells are now dry and in particular on the Gargano several historic springs, which also feed public fountains, are without water. 57% of the surface area is at risk of desertification”.

“The high temperatures of these months and the lack of rainfall are now causing a real water crisis in Puglia. The aquifer and the reservoirs are almost at the point of collapse. The Occhito dam, which has a maximum capacity of 333 million cubic meters of water, as of July 25th has a capacity of 75 million cubic meters! In the province of Foggia many wells are now dry and in particular on the Gargano several historic springs that also feed public fountains are without water. The repercussions, especially in agriculture, could be terrible. with vegetable and citrus production at risk. Knowing that we are in a full-blown water crisis is not enough. We need to increase the efficiency of the water system by combating dispersion, maintaining existing reservoirs, sustainable consumption of water, especially from active wells, but above all building new storage basins, to double water collection and start a policy of reusing clarified water”.

“Rainwater is increasingly becoming a precious resource in a land like Pugliathe region of Italy where it rains less and less and where about 57% of the surfaces are at risk of desertification. It is up to all of us to change our ‘water’ vision with sustainable use but above all technical and political measures to protect water. We Geologists, as professionals in the sector, are ready and available to give our support and technical contribution”.

