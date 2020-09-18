#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The drought does not spare the French forests. Those of the Ardennes, Vosges, Allier, Auvergne and Rhône-Alpes are also roughed up. “Accustomed to cold and humidity, the trees have been confronted since 2017 with increasingly long periods of drought and temperatures that reach record highs”, Explains Nabila Tabouri, journalist France Televisions, on the set of 13 Hours, Friday September 18th.

The problem is, that in these regions, monoculture is generally favored. In the Vosges, for example, the forests are mainly made up of fir trees. In the west of France, oak is preferred. “These two essences really don’t like heat”, She adds. What is more, weakened by global warming, trees have a harder time resisting insect attack.