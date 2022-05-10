Home page World

Split

The summer drought could become a problem again this year. According to new forecasts, around a fifth less rain will fall in some regions.

Kassel-Im spring and in Summer Not enough rain is expected in 2022. Meteorologist Jan Schenk therefore expects a drought in Germany. The ground is already much too dry, especially in the east and north-east of the Federal Republic. In the next two weeks of May, the risk of forest fires will increase significantly. This applies in particular to the middle and east of the country.

That weather According to the latest forecasts, May will be drier than forecast. So it remains largely dry until the penultimate week of May. At the end of May there is still a little hope, because then it could rain more. Then there is precipitation in the south and in the north, but the center of Germany gets nothing. According to Schenk, the drought trend is likely to continue.

Drought in Bavaria: the groundwater level is already low in many places. It could get even worse in summer, like here in Hammelburg in 2021. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Drought forecast for summer 2022: Significantly too little precipitation

Wetter.net reports that the Ice Saints (May 11 to May 15) will be very warm this year with temperatures between 23 and 28 degrees. In some parts of Germany it could even get up to 30 degrees warm. The weather forecast for the coming days:

weather forecast 15 to 22 degrees, mostly friendly 18 to 24 degrees, lots of sunshine 18 to 24 degrees, lots of sunshine 21 to 26 degrees, mostly sunny 22 to 28 degrees, very summery (Source: wetter.net)

The forecast for the summer is rather poor with regard to precipitation: the probability that there will be too little rain is very high. About 50 liters of rain per square meter measured on the total precipitation could be absent in summer. That’s about a fifth or a quarter of total precipitation in some regions. In view of the very dry spring, this is the reason, according to Jan Schenk, to start saving water now. (Natasha Terjung)