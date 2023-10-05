Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/10/2023 – 23:48

The Electrical Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) decided to activate the Termonorte I and Termonorte II thermoelectric plants to guarantee the energy supply in Rondônia and Acre. The two generators are in Porto Velho. The measure was approved at a collegiate meeting held this Wednesday (4), in Brasília.

The decision comes amid the severe drought that is affecting the North of the country and which had already led to temporary suspension, this week, of generation activities at the Santo Antônio Hydroelectric Plant, on the Madeira River, in Rondônia. River flow levels are 50% below the historical average.

“The National Electric System Operator (ONS) reported that the month of September was marked by a rainfall deficit in the Amazon basin, leading to the shutdown of machines at the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant on October 1, 2023. Given this hydroenergetic scenario, the CMSE suggested to the National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA) the recognition of water scarcity in the Madeira River Basin. Furthermore, to guarantee the electrical energy supply to the States of Acre and Rondônia, upon recommendation from the ONS, the CMSE recognized the importance of the Termonorte I and Termonorte II thermoelectric plants in the current scenario of hydrological severity in the Madeira River hydrographic basin and indicated the need for the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) and the ONS to adopt the necessary measures to resume the availability of the plants”, says the CMSE report.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) was requested to coordinate studies to assess the resilience of the electrical system in both Rondônia and Acre, aiming to ensure “the ability to maintain electrical energy service in future scenarios of water scarcity and extraordinary floods in the Madeira River basin”, as well as proposing measures that may include the eventual expansion of the energy generation system in the region.

Regarding the energy supply to the state of Roraima, which is disconnected from the National Interconnected System (SIN), the National Electrical System Operator (ONS) recommended and the CMSE approved a new review of the Replacement Plan for the Generating Park of the Electrical System of Roraima. state, considering the conditions for meeting the load and maximum demand.

Federal delegation

Also this Wednesday, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, visited the North Region to see the effects of the strong drought up close. Accompanied by a delegation of ministers, Alckmin spent the day in Manaus and the metropolitan area, where he met with authorities and flew over communities. The federal government announced a series of measures to help city halls and the state government.

In total, around 500,000 people in Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia have already been affected by the extreme drought. In Amazonas alone, almost 60 municipalities are in an emergency situation declared by the state government. The trip took place at the request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is recovering from surgery in Brasília.

Climate changes

According to the National Amazon Research Institute (Inpa), in addition to the El Niño phenomenon, which increases the temperature of the ocean’s surface waters in the Equatorial Pacific region, the warming of the North Tropical Atlantic, just above the Equator, inhibits the formation of clouds, reducing the volume of rainfall in the Amazon. This second phenomenon is a direct result of climate change that increases the planet’s average temperature.

During the meeting, the ONS recorded intense rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul, exceeding the historical average in the Jacuí, Uruguai and Taquari-Antas river basins. It also highlighted the verification of temperature and load records, having reached, at 7pm on the 26th, a record demand of 93,949 Megawatt (MW). “The studies presented by the ONS conclude that comfortable conditions will remain throughout the analysis horizon, until March 2024, with an eventual thermoelectric dispatch to meet the load peak”, says the federal government.