Wetlands are among the more diverse and productive ecosystems that sustain humanity and nature. They provide basic goods and services around the world while serving to combat climate change. But according to the Ramsar Convention, since 1700 87% have been lost of wetlands worldwide.

Today the World Wetlands Day in commemoration of the agreement that was signed 50 years ago in Ramsar, Iran, and who Argentina joined 30 years ago. This agreement recognized for the first time these ecosystems as essential for life on the planet and seeks to generate a commitment on the part of the countries to protect and conserve them.

The wetlands These are areas that remain in flood conditions or with soil saturated with water for considerable periods of time. Although this term encompasses a wide variety of ecosystems, all wetlands share one element in common: the Water, that defines their physical, plant and animal characteristics and their relationships.

Wetlands can be fresh or salt water, continental or coastal, natural or artificial:

Our water use has multiplied by 6 in 100 years and is increasing by 1% every year. But only 2.5% of the Earth’s water is fresh water, and what can be used is less than 1%. 0.3% is found in rivers and lakes. Wetlands store and they supply us with most of the fresh water, purify pollutants from water and purify it naturally.

They are also the basis for food production all over the world and provide a large part of the fish we eat.

He 40% of the planet’s biodiversity lives and reproduces in wetlands. About 200 new species of fish are discovered each year in freshwater wetlands alone.

Us they also protect against floods and storms. Each hectare of wetland absorbs more than 5 million liters of flood waters. By absorbing the water from the rains and the rising rivers, the seepage is slower and the amount of water that flows downstream decreases. Almost 75% of natural disasters are related to water.

Finally, are the largest natural carbon reservoirs on earth for combat climate change.

However, many are at risk from degradation suffering and disappearing three times faster than forests.

The water of the earth: the wetlands of the south.

Why is it necessary to protect and conserve these ecosystems in the middle of a pandemic? “Because the health of society is closely linked to the health of ecosystems. By getting closer to wild species, man is exposed to a higher rate of disease transmission between animals and humans, giving rise to these pandemics and the spread of the virus “, said Lic. Daniel Blanco, executive director of the Foundation Humedales / Wetlands International LAC.

In Argentina, wetlands occupy an area estimated at 600,000 km2, the 21.5% of our territory. Among them, the peat bogs of Tierra del Fuego and the mallines of Patagonia, the Esteros del Iberá, the high altitude lagoons and salt flats of the Puna and the Paraná River Delta stand out. The city of Buenos Aires has the Ecological Reserve, Costanera Sur and its lagoons.

This year, from the Humedales Foundation, they focused their World Wetlands Day campaign on the Paraná-Paraguay system for the great drought that has been suffering this corridor of wetlands. This river system is one of the last remaining examples in the world of large free-flowing rivers. It stretches over 3400 km from the Pantanal, in Brazil, to the Paraná Delta, in Argentina.

During the past year, the Paraná River suffered an extraordinary downspout that left the wetlands almost without water. In the face of drought, the cushion of plant debris that stores carbon in wetlands catches fire easily. In the Litoral, 328 thousand hectares were lost, devastated by fires. It is observed that wetlands they are being transformed into terrestrial environments for diverse uses such as agriculture, livestock and urbanizations.

Argentina has been a member of the Ramsar Convention and is committed to the conservation and wise use of wetlands in international cooperation with other countries. “From the Humedales Foundation, we work in the technical field together with communities, civil society organizations, universities, the public and private sectors to contribute to public and sector policies for a sustainable use of wetlands,” said Mr. Blanco.

The famous peat of Tierra del Fuego, another valuable wetland.

“The Wetlands Law It tries to generate specific legislation but it causes differences with the productive sectors in wetland areas. In December, an opinion came out in the Natural Resources Commission and it is currently in the Chamber of Deputies with a turn to other commissions. The process stopped for the end of the year and the holidays ”, commented the executive director of Fundación Humedales.

And he added, “There are two central points in the project to promote a sustainable use of wetlands. One is the character of “minimum budgets”So that there is a commitment for its conservation in all provinces. On the other hand, it is important that the national inventory of wetlands to know where they are and what they are like, and after the Nation and the provinces incorporate them into the environmental planning of the territory to determine possible uses and work for their conservation. “

“In addition to a law we need the society realize the need to change some behaviors and become aware of the value of wetlands. Although the Wetlands Law is a project that we have been working on since 2012, in Congress and within the scope of experts, last year, we noticed that the young boys they began to mobilize in support of the law and in defense of the conservation of wetlands ”, said the Director of the Foundation.

