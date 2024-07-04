On the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, ANBI (National Association of Consortia for the Management and Protection of Land and Irrigation Waters) launches an important alarm. The water situation in many Italian regions is worrying and could worsen in the coming years, with devastating effects on the economy and the environment.

Drought in Italy: an alarming reality

The ANBI Observatory on Water Resources reported that about 70% of Sicily’s surface is affected by a dramatic drought, with serious consequences such as water rationing and the slaughter of livestock. Other regions such as Molise, Puglia, and Basilicata present significant environmental vulnerability, with percentages of territory at risk of desertification ranging from 55% to 58%.

There desertification It is not just a local problem. Six Italian regions, including Sardinia, Marche and Emilia Romagna, have between 30% and 50% of the territory at risk of desertification. This The phenomenon is also accelerating in other parts of the world such as China, India, Pakistan, and in several nations in Africa and Latin America. Without adequate interventions, the UN predicts that in the next decades about 250 million people will be forced to migrate due to desertification.

Words from the experts

Francesco Vincenzi, President of ANBI, underlines the importance of adequate water management: “In this situation, a widespread application of the most stringent water parameters, provided for by the European legislation on Water Flow Ecological, could be have disastrous consequences for the economy and the environment of large areas of the country.”

Massimo Gargano, General Manager of ANBIadds:

“Desertification is a process of progressive reduction or destruction of the biological potential of the soil. In Italy, extraordinary droughts are repeating themselves year after year, with heavy repercussions on ecosystems and food production.”

The situation is criticism and requires urgent and concrete interventions. Sustainable management of water resources is essential to ensure a livable future for future generations.

What do you think? What solutions could be effective to address the water crisis and prevent desertification? Leave a comment below with your ideas!