SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Soybean planting 2021/22 in Rio Grande do Sul reached 94% of the areas, with a delay compared to previous years amidst the drought in the state, the technical assistance company reported on Thursday and rural extension Emater-RS.

In the same period of the previous cycle, sowing of the oilseed reached 99% of the areas and it would already be concluded at this time of year, according to the historical average, the data showed.

“Due to the lack of soil moisture, producers do not advance with soy planting in the state,” said Emater-RS in the survey, noting that there was an increase of only one percentage point in planting in the weekly variation.

For corn, sowing also advanced a point in the week, to 94% of crops, but is in line with the same period last season. In the historical average, the percentage is 97%.

The harvest in the main summer cereal producing state reached 13%, compared to 8% the week before.

A year earlier, the corn harvest was at 6%, the same percentage indicated for the historical average of this time.

Emater warned, however, that the crops remain punished by the drought.

“The corn crop is still affected by the water deficit. More than half of the crops are in the grain filling and maturing phases,” he said.

This week, the federation of cooperatives in the State of FecoAgro estimated that the Rio Grande do Sul soy crop has already registered a drop of 24%, while losses in corn reach 60% in rainfed areas and 13.5% in irrigated crops.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

