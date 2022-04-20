United Nations needs to raise $473 million to help people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia

The number of people going hungry in the Horn of Africa could jump from 14 million to 20 million, according to alert of the WFP (World Food Program) of the United Nations, released this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022). The region, known as Northeast Africa, encompasses Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

With the lack of rain, crops have dried up, livestock have died and an estimated 7.2 million people wake up hungry every day in southern and southeastern Ethiopia. The country is already facing the most severe drought since 1981.

In Kenya, the drought has left 3.1 million people acutely food insecure. In Somalia, there are 6 million in the same situation, which corresponds to about 40% of the country’s population, where“there is a very real risk of famine in the coming months if the rains do not arrive and humanitarian assistance is not received“, according to the WFP.

In addition to the climate issue, the region still suffers from high food and fuel prices as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to WFP, the cost of the food basket has already increased by 66% in Ethiopia and 36% in Somalia; both “heavily dependent on wheat from the Black Sea basin countries, and the disruption of imports further threatens food security. Shipping costs on some routes have doubled since January“.

“We know from past experience that acting early to avert a humanitarian catastrophe is vital, but our ability to launch the response has been limited due to lack of funding to date.,” said Michael Dunford, WFP’s regional director for East Africa.

To provide assistance to the populations of the three countries, the program needs $473 million over the next six months. In February, a WFP funding campaign raised less than 4% of what was needed to help people.