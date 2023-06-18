Last year, thousands of flamingos arrived at the famous Fuente de Piedra wetland in Spain to hatch their chicks, but this year the scene, which represents one of the largest concentrations of these birds in Europe, has disappeared.

On Saturday, only a few dozen of these birds could be seen in the place due to the prolonged drought in Spain that dried up the salt water lake and prompted most of the migratory birds to move away from the place they were migrating to.

A resident of the area, Alberto Gonzalez Sanchez, 53, said Saturday, “It’s a shame that tourists and people come here on this day. The lake is usually filled with flamingos and many other birds. It seems that climate change is the reason.”

The official in charge of the Fuente de Piedra natural region told radio station Cadena Ser in February that rainfall was the lowest since 1995.

The area was declared a natural reserve in 1984. Since then, the number of baby flamingos that emerged from eggs at the lake, located in the city of Malaga, has exceeded 200,000, according to data from the Andalusian Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainability.