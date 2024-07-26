The water situation in the Cenia-Maestrazgo area, in the north of the province of Castellón, has been in a state of emergency since the beginning of the year, as indicated by reports from the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation. In municipalities such as Ares del Maestrat, the drought has forced, for months, the supply for human consumption to be carried out using tanks. At the end of May, the ponds from which the cattle drink also dried up. Faced with the increase in production costs due to the lack of pasture and the expense of transporting water, some farmers have opted to take the animals to the slaughterhouse and get rid of heads earlier than they would like.

According to the Secretary General of the Unió Llaudora i Ramadera, Carles Perís, the increase in production costs is approximately 60% and the rate of slaughter and shipment of cattle to the distribution channel has increased by between 20 and 25%.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture reveal that the increase in slaughter has been recorded since January. In the first four months of the year, the number of heads of cattle slaughtered in slaughterhouses in the Valencian Community increased by almost 11.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. And the data already showed that the trend was on the rise, since in April the increase practically reached 39% compared to the same month in 2023.

There are some 400 livestock farms in the area, of which just over fifty are concentrated in Ares, according to its mayor, José Luis Marqués. The municipality is supplied by a spring which, when it rains normally, collects all the water needed for human consumption and can even provide surplus water for the animals’ ponds. The problem is that it has not rained. “Since June last year, the most that has rained in one day has been 43 litres. The situation is dramatic,” admits the mayor. “Normally we have two snowfalls a year and it is not that it has not snowed, but that it has not rained practically at all,” he adds. Marqués explains that the farmers have been, in some cases, transporting water from sources where there was still some left, despite the cost of such transport. He also confirms the Unió’s diagnosis and maintains that since there has been no money because it has not rained, they have had to spend more money on feed and, in some cases, they have preferred to take up to a quarter of their animals to the slaughterhouse because they could not keep them.

In an attempt to alleviate the situation, the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Miguel Barrachina, visited Ares this Friday and announced an investment of 1.4 million euros to provide water directly to livestock farms and thus guarantee the survival of nearly 76,000 heads of cattle throughout the Valencian Community. Barrachina announced that “200 25,000-litre tanker trucks will be put into operation, which will mean carrying up to five million litres of water and thus being able to help 338 livestock farms”. The decision has been applauded by Unió, which, through its general secretary, considers the aid to be “a success of the organisation due to the work, pressure and insistence over the last few months in denouncing the situation of extensive livestock farmers and continually proposing support measures”.

So far, the Department of Agriculture has made an emergency shipment of 15 tanker trucks and, “given the good results obtained, we have decided to launch this new order that will allow us to serve more farms, not only in the province of Castellón, but also in Alicante and Valencia,” explained the Minister.

The priority will be to meet the needs of extensive and semi-extensive cattle farms, through a prior assessment of their situation in the face of water shortages. Thus, the points from which water of sufficient quality can be obtained will be located, thanks to the collaboration and agreements with the irrigation communities, with prior authorization from the hydrographic confederation, in order to be able to carry out the water loads. In this way, the accessibility of the location, the capacity of the reservoir, the expected consumption will be guaranteed and it will be possible to determine whether the service can be punctual or a periodic water supply to the farm must be established.