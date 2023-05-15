In the country that borrowed its name from the Uruguay River, the inhabitants of the south today drink water with an unusual degree of salinity. Since the end of April, tap water in Montevideo and the metropolitan area (1.7 million inhabitants) has changed its composition and flavor, as a result of the water deficit that has hit the region for three years. “How salty is the water”, the Montevideans grumble everywhere. The situation is exceptional and will last at least 30 more days, the authorities clarify, if the necessary rain does not fall to rebuild the freshwater reservoirs that supply the plants of the state-owned company Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE).

The entity’s president, Raúl Montero, explained that this degree of salinity is due to the fact that fresh waters from the Santa Lucía river basin (south of the country) are currently mixed with other salty waters that come from the Río de la Plata. On this basis, OSE has temporarily raised the sodium limit allowed per liter of water, from 200 to 440 milligrams, doubling what is established in local regulations. These modifications will guarantee the service for 30 more days, although the Government admits that this water “is not drinkable in the perfect definition of drinkability.” Yes it is “drinkable” and “consumable”, they insist.

“We evaluate all the risks and take the one that is least for health,” Montero said last Wednesday. Without these measures, he stated, running water for consumption would have lasted two weeks and not a month. The same Wednesday, a statement from the Ministry of Health indicated that the general population could continue drinking tap water. However, he recommended avoiding it for people with chronic kidney disease, heart failure, cirrhosis and also for pregnant women.

In these days of brackish water, Uruguayans have also received the news that they may be hypertensive without knowing it and would be within the risk group that has restricted sodium intake. “Arterial hypertension is a very prevalent disorder, almost 37% of Uruguayans have high blood pressure and a third of them do not know it,” the Honorary Cardiovascular Commission said in a statement.

This commission considers that the increase in sodium in water represents a “significant daily contribution” of this component and recommends focusing precautions on the population group at greatest risk: the elderly and hypertensive people. In this direction are the warnings from the health authorities and other medical professionals, who ask the vulnerable population to avoid tap water and drink bottled water.

In the midst of this panorama, many Montevideans, hypertensive or suspected of being so, have had to add bottled water to their shopping list. Also the other risk groups and those who do not tolerate the salty tone of the water. There is a “general scare,” Daniel Fernández, president of Cambadu, a center that brings together grocers and retailers, told the press. He added that in recent days the sale of bottled water had tripled, but he did not consider it probable that the stock would run out. “There is a product, it will not be scarce, it may be missing some day in some business,” he assured.

Both the national and municipal governments of Montevideo presented a series of measures to deliver bottled water to the population with fewer economic resources. From the Presidency they indicated that the equivalent to the cost of two liters of water per day, per person and for a month, will be guaranteed for Montevideo and Canelones (south of the country). The mayor’s office of the capital, for its part, plans to deliver prescriptions for the purchase of bottled water to people who are treated at municipal polyclinics.

Criticism and the future

How is it possible that Uruguay, located on one of the largest freshwater reserves, is going through this crisis? Why was this extreme situation reached? Questions of this type have crept into coffee talks, paid for hours of television talk shows, and stirred up the spirits of many Uruguayans, who have taken to the streets these days to protest against water management. Meanwhile, the political system is unable to agree on a long-term solution that manages to dodge the ravages of climate change with relative success.

From the opposition, the Broad Front (FA-centre-left) has recalled that former President Tabaré Vázquez (2015-2020) handed over to his successor, Luis Lacalle Pou, the Casupá Project, to build a dam that could have increased the freshwater reserve . That project, says the FA, was rejected by the Government. The current administration, for its part, is bidding among private parties for the construction of the Neptuno water treatment plant, in the south of the country, which would supply the metropolitan area from the waters of the Río de la Plata.

But Neptuno has run into opposition from the state-owned OSE workers’ union. They maintain that it would violate article 47 of the Constitution, which provides for the participation of civil society in the planning, management and control of the country’s water resources. Together with environmental organizations and politicians from the FA, they consider that this plant would mean the partial handing over of management to a private company and would not solve the supply problems due to the degree of salinity of the River Plate water.

In a press conference, the president of the union, Federico Kreimerman, added: “OSE loses 40% of water due to breaks that cannot be fixed because 1,000 workers are missing. In the middle of the water crisis, the reduction of personnel is applied”. He also pointed against the FA government, which according to Kreimerman could have built the aforementioned Casupá dam and did not. “All previous governments have relegated investment in OSE,” he said.

At the close of this atypical week, the state company OSE announced that it will build a temporary dam on the Santa Lucía river, which would be available within a week and would allow the freshwater reserves to be stretched. Between uncertainty and bewilderment, the Montevideans open the faucet and look up at the sky, hoping that the rain will come once and for all. According to forecasts, that will only happen in June, so those who can will have to arm themselves with patience and water cans.

