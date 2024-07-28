Climate crisis, drought emergency and obsolete infrastructure: structural investments are needed, not “stopgap” solutions

The alarm is growing Drought in Italy. The climate crisis is splitting the Peninsula in two: a North the flow rates of lakes and rivers are even above the averages for the period, South the extreme heat is tearing agriculture and fishing industry. An increasingly worrying situation for Puglia, Abruzzo and Sicily, where the reservoirs are almost empty. But not only that. Sardinia, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania and Lazio are also in crisis. For Anbi, the association of basin consortia, time is running out: in three weeks there will be no more water for agriculture in the Center-South.

The report, published this week, shows how the Occhito reservoirbetween Molise and Puglia, serving the agriculture of Tavoliere and the Apulian Aqueduct, in just 8 days has seen its volumes reduced by over 15 million cubic meters. dam on the Fortore river from now on it will be used almost exclusively for drinking. By mid-August, Capitanata will no longer have the resources to irrigate the fields. “There is a real risk of seeing the Foggia plain dry up, as well as large portions of the Salento territory”, he commented Francis VincenziPresident of Anbi.

In Abruzzoafter the drying up of the Penne basin, the water of theChiauc reservoirwill run out by mid-August. The same fate will befall the territories of Peligna Valley. At the minimum the sources of the Maiella. The most critical situation, however, seems to be in Sicily. According to Anbi data, on the island, at the end of June, the cumulative rainfall in 12 months was on average just one millimetre more than what was recorded during the great drought of 2002. Over a large part of Eastern Sicily the rainfall deficit exceeds 60% on an annual basis. The regional reservoirs retain 267 million cubic meters, 38.21% of the authorized filling volume and 42% less than the average for the period in the last fifteen years. Of these, only 122 million cubic meters are actually usable, net of the volumes useful to fish fauna, the silting and the so-called “dead volume”.

On the island, 6 out of 29 basins no longer have usable water, another six have less than one million cubic meters available and 4 less than two million. Gela will not be able to receive any kind of irrigationall the municipalities in the province of Caltanissetta are experiencing reductions in water distribution. In Enna, drinking water is supplied every other day. In theAgrigento they are trying to save the citrus groves, by transferring irrigation resources. In Ragusa the springs are almost dry, as is the case in Messina. Water is also rationed in Palermo. The rains of the last few days have only touched the extreme north-eastern edge of the island, but have left the rest of the Sicilian territories are dry.

In a situation of extreme crisis, it is not only agriculture that is affected, but alsofishing industry. Among the most emblematic cases is that of the Orbetello fishThe lagoon has been in an emergency situation for several days due to a massive fish mortality due to the overheating of water temperatures and sirocco winds. According to Andrea Bartolivice-president of Fedagripesca Toscana, “the tragedy has been announced for some time now, for the causes that are known to all: the overheating of the lagoon waters, the anoxia caused by the Valonia algae and the chemical values ​​out of control are wiping out all the fish, both those to be sold immediately and those just born, destined to regenerate the fish fauna in the lagoon”. For Bartoli “we have been repeating for years that this is a obvious problem which must be addressed at the source, because it concerns infrastructure: now it has become essential that the relevant institutions take action“. “Once the necessary interventions have been completed, he adds, it will then be necessary to establish a stable management body for the lagoon, to prevent situations like this from destroying the work of an entire sector in the area and an ecosystem that has now been turned upside down”. The municipality is working on the removal but the situation is still complex.

In short, from the South to the centre, from agriculture to the fishing industry, one could say that we are facing a Caporetto 2.0where on the one hand there is a country that has more and more thirston the other hand, according to the latest Istat data released, it has to deal with water waste not conceivable that could have satisfied the need for 43 million people. To pay for obsolete infrastructures that have caused a total of 100 million people in 2023 alone 42% loss of drinking waterrecording a new negative record. It should also be underlined that approximately a quarter of Italian networks are over 50 years old and 60% have existed for more than 30 years. A boomerang for a nation overwhelmed by a real emergency.

And who has the “power” to act as it is moving? On the one hand the government must play the card well Pnrrtrying to spend within the time indicated by Brussels 4 billion of euros of European funds to build 25,000 km of networks of water distribution, thus solving – at least in part – the infrastructural losses. On the other hand, attempts are being made to contain the emergency with “stopgap” solutions. In Sicily, after the governor Roberto Schifani called for immediate intervention, the tanker ship Ticino of the Navy with a load of 1,200 cubic meters of drinking water. In Lake Biviere di Lentini, in the Syracuse area, the first of two pumps lifting system that allows a withdrawal of approximately 400 litres per second to irrigate approximately one thousand hectares of agricultural land in the Catania plain.

Interventions that may mitigate the situation, but certainly not resolve it. He is also convinced of this Fabio Cicilianothe new head of the Civil Protection Department, who reiterated from the pages of today’s Corriere della Sera that “water emergency management is not done in the summer, when water is lacking. Because the emergency then costs a lot, it costs more than the ordinary“. As for Sicily, “I have known those situations for years”, added Ciciliano. “Many families have always lived with the blue tank on the roof, to continue to have water when the public supply is interrupted. Many fields have already burned, but here are the breeders who would like to slaughter the exhausted cattle, I say that in their place I would avoid it, because then more water would be needed to dispose of it”, the new head of civil protection underlined again. In short, the dossier is large and complex, but the objective – Ciciliano underlines again, “is to ensure that in a year, summer 2025, we do not find ourselves talking about an emergency”. A great promise, certainly, but one that must deal with reality: the investments to implement are complex and time-sensitive. It will be necessary to implement strategies ad hoc to “leave no one behind”.