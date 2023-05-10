Spain looks at the sky thirsty for the proverb to come true but this month will bring, instead of the expected rain in May, an electoral campaign that is even more tense due to the ravages of climate change. The drought has become one of the axes of discussion of the 28-M elections, spurred on by a succession of disastrous marks: 2022 was the warmest year since the beginning of the historical series in 1961; the same as last April, the warmest and driest since records exist, with temperatures 3°C above usual and only 22% of the usual rainfall, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Doñana National Park, turned into a quadrilateral where the PSOE and the PP oppose the environmental flag and the promises to farmers, has opened a new front in the so-called water war, an issue in which, until a few weeks ago, all the conflicting passions and interests were monopolized by the cut of the Tagus-Segura transfer.

EL PAÍS met this Monday on the outskirts of La Roda (Albacete) an irrigator and an environmentalist in a space as symbolic as the water infrastructure that has turned Murcia, Almería and the south of Alicante into the orchard of Europe with water from the headwaters of the Tagus, almost 300 kilometers away. The great pipe of the transfer was inaugurated in 1979.

“In Spain there is water for everything and everyone since we regulated the rivers. Nature is at the service of man, but man has to take care of it. Climate change is going to limit us, but the difficulties are there for us to save, as we have been doing since the Romans”, defends Pepe Andújar, 81, president of Riegos del Levante Margen Derecha and member of the board of directors of the National Federation of Irrigation Communities of Spain (Fenacore). Rafael Seiz, 38 years old and coordinator of the Water Policy of the NGO WWF, replies: “We are the fifth country in the world in number of infrastructures and dams, which allows us to guarantee water for many of the uses we give it, but we are not using it in a sustainable way. I would say that there is no water for everything, we do not have unlimited resources and we cannot dominate nature, but we can adapt. Yes, there could be water for everyone if we use it in another way”.

The Tagus-Segura transfer on its way to the irrigated cultivation areas of Alicante, Murcia and Almería. Luis Sevillano

The long-term drought that Spain has suffered since December is causing scenes from another time, such as the procession of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno through the streets of Jaén begging for water for the first time since 1949. Between October 1 and May 2 it has rained 26% less than normal, according to AEMET. The experts put their hopes in autumn. with the reservoirs at 49.6% of its capacity —one point less than a year ago—, The debate on the sustainability of the primary sector and the condition of Spain as an exporting power of intensive irrigated crops has accelerated.

“Spain always had a serious problem: we were a deficit country in our exports and therefore our GDP did not cover imports. Foreign currency was needed and they brought us water [a la zona del Levante]. The goal was for water to be transformed into money. They induced us to be farmers and to compete with countries in Africa where living conditions and salaries have nothing to do with it. Producing cheap has gone against producing well. If we can’t live from our work, what future do we give our children?”, says the head of Fenacore, an organization that brings together 700,000 irrigators and more than two million hectares, which is equivalent to more than 80% of the national irrigation grouped into irrigation communities.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Spanish agri-food exports grew by 12.8% in 2022 and reached 64,248.4 million euros, according to data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. Among the sector’s exports (16.5% of the total), fruits, vegetables and legumes continued to be the main item (21,811 million). Irrigation, according to Fenacore, concentrate 70% of the water used, compared to 10% of human consumption. The rest is for the industry.

“The uncertainty due to climate change affects us all and in the case of farmers, it is also evident that it has an implication on their family economy. We have to be able as a society to rethink this way of producing and consuming food”, says Seiz. “And that also has to include the salary they receive, what incentives are given, if quality prevails over cheap products that come from all over the world. From our point of view, the sector is both victim and executioner. Until now they have been given incentives mainly to produce more and cheaply, leading them to an extreme situation”.

WWF’s water specialist also focuses on consumers: “Many times we force production at all times, of all kinds of products. There is a homogeneous production that responds to aesthetic canons more than quality canons”. In a context marked by inflation, which rose to 4.1% in April, would the Spanish agree to pay 30 cents more for a melon? “Not everyone, but if the melon that I offer is very good, very sweet and at its point, and if a sign was placed on top of how I produced it, people would probably be more willing,” says Andújar, who claims the efficiency of drip irrigation to make the most of the available water. Regarding desalinated water —the route that the Government defends as an alternative to compensate for the decrease in transfer—, he maintains that it only has sufficient quality if it is mixed with that from the river. And also, he stresses, it is three times as expensive as the transferred water.

Section of the Tajo-Segura transfer with a sign prohibiting bathing as it passes through La Roda (Albacete). Luis Sevillano

The controversy over Doñana has polarized the public debate, although the irrigator and the environmentalist share a trench in criticizing political parties. “In Spain everyone gives facilities but then no one signs papers,” reproaches Andújar. “They began to put a series of lands into production, with precarious concessions, while those who were in charge at all times were in favor, and the others [la oposición], dumbed down. And meanwhile, the works promised to carry the water have not been done”. Seiz agrees: “There has been a lack of action on the part of the different administrations to control and manage that territory well. At WWF we have been denouncing the situation for more than two decades because we have seen this expansion: more rights have been distributed than science indicated and the situation has gotten out of control with the expansion of the cultivation of red berries in that area without the proper permits”.

The biggest discrepancy occurs when the farmer claims that the ecological flows of rivers are “an invention” that does not appear in the EU water framework directive. On the other hand, the environmentalist considers it “advance” and affirms that the directive does set some conditions for the maintenance of rivers. In addition to European regulations, several Supreme Court rulings oblige the State to set these flows in the Tagus and the Ebro, which is what in the future will force them to cut the volume of water transferred.

The harmony between both managers, in any case, is greater than expected. And the two end up showing their concern and the need to work together:

“Without you”, says the WWF water coordinator addressing the irrigators, “it is impossible to move towards a real and sustainable solution over time”. “But we cannot continue doing as before, if we do not put a stop to the current model we will go towards an ecological, economic and social collapse. Pepe has faced harsher droughts, but he has not faced the climate uncertainty that we are seeing with record temperatures, longer summers and shorter springs. For the general interest, we have to be less vulnerable and be less exposed”.

“We always trust that it is going to rain,” answers Andújar. ”When I see the weather forecasters who say that this is the end, I answer that the end has never been… We are the people who were born looking at the sky. Now there is an irregular situation, but it does not mean that it is not raining at all. In the end there is a humid Spain that will continue to be humid even if there is climate change. We have to trust that this water works for us. I am with those who thought that in Spain there was always going to be a dry area that had to be sent water”. And he adds, pointing to Seiz: “He is not my enemy. If he is defending that there is a healthy nature, he cannot be my enemy ”.

The measures of the main formations in water policy

PSOE The Socialists propose investments to modernize irrigation, taking advantage of the EAFRD funds, the Recovery Plan, the regional and State Budgets and public-private collaboration. For the new irrigation systems, the program affirms that those that are sustainable in terms of water availability, their impact on the environment or their economic and social viability will be promoted. The PSOE program includes a PERTE (strategic project for economic recovery and transformation) to digitize the water cycle, and apply new technologies to “improve its management”, “increase its efficiency” and “reduce losses in supply networks “. PP The popular ones are committed to a National Water Pact that integrates the autonomous communities and the affected sectors and that addresses priority investments for the management of water resources. They also advocate actions that optimize the

endowments through the modernization of irrigation and, in collaboration with the irrigation communities, controlling the rational use of fertilizers. The program advocates using new technologies to extract “the maximum possible benefit from each drop of water.” VOX The far-right party includes a Water Management Improvement Plan to “eliminate losses” and reuse water from the purification and rainwater systems. It also proposes modernizing irrigation systems and integrating “irrigation plans with agricultural developments.” The program generically mentions “projects for the improvement and growth of dams and reservoirs to increase their capacity” and “review wastewater discharges.” UNITED WE CAN IU is committed to guaranteeing that the transfers between hydrographic basins are only carried out “when they respect the environment, guarantee the supply of water for basic needs and are only carried out when there is a surplus”. The program specifies that in no case can the resource “that is necessary to maintain the ecosystems” be compromised. The formation will legislate to guarantee that “in no case will the available water resources serve to change the agricultural or livestock model of the territory to one that is unsustainable with the climatic, environmental or natural water supply conditions of that area.” The formation wants to toughen the sanctions for water contamination of aquifers, rivers, reservoirs and the sea due to illegal discharges or poor purification. Podemos does not include references to the issue in its framework programme.