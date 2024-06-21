Climate crisis and water emergency, drought is advancing in Sicily. Mercalli: “Agriculture at risk throughout Italy”

The emergency Drought splits Italy in two. And while the North is dripping with water, the South of the Peninsula remains empty-handed (literally), in particular Sicily, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria. “AND an Italy divided in two: in the South we are in Africa, and in the North it seems to be in Northern Europe”. This is what the climatologist and president of the Italian Meteorological Society said. Luca Mercalliwho he spoke with Affaritaliani.it of the extreme climatic situation in which our country finds itself. It’s obviously the climate change to present the bill, but in the meantime the emergency is bringing agriculture to its knees.

Drought alarm is growing, and Sicily is at risk of desertification. What’s going on?

At this moment, there are even floods in France and Switzerland, on the Italian border, and it continues to rain in Alpine areas such as Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta and Lombardy. Instead, as we move towards the Center and the South, there is no rain. Sicily is in its historic drought condition, the most intense in the last 70 years. Added to this is the scorching heat, with temperatures of 40° which make the situation worse: the higher the temperature, the more quickly the water (what little there is) evaporates.

This variability and extremization of the climate is precisely the effect of global warming, we no longer have middle ground, but increasingly frequent extremes that inevitably lead to damage. In the same country it feels like being in Africa and Northern Europe at the same time.

What causes such a meteorological disparity?

Simply how the meteorological structures are arranged. In the South there is a large African anticyclone that brings with it desert dust. This dust falls with the rain in the North and makes the sky opaque in the South. In Tuscany and Emilia Romagna, however, there is cooler air which, coming into contact with the warm air, generates thunderstorms and rain. Usually, these situations alternate, but what is striking is how persistent they are now. It’s a situation that has been blocked for months, in the North this structure has persisted since the end of February: we had the wettest spring in the last 100 years. In the South there is the opposite situation.

The drought mainly affects two economic sectors such as agriculture and hydroelectricity. How are they reacting to the emergency?

As far as hydroelectric is concerned, we can’t say that it’s going badly, especially because most hydroelectric energy is produced in the North, where dams are so full they are emptying excess water. The real problem is in the South: the dams are emptyso there is water scarcity both for agriculture and for hydroelectric production. It’s a two-part situation. While in 2022 there was a lack of water almost everywhere in Italy, this year there is too much of it in the North, causing damage especially to agriculture.

How does it harm her?

Excess water is damaging agriculture in the North as much as lack of water is damaging that in the South. In the North, fields are flooded, and plants suffocate from lack of oxygen. Furthermore, intense rains, accompanied by hail and wind, knock down the wheat, cause the plants to become lodged and prevent agricultural work (it is not possible to make hay, which usually requires three days of sun). The result? A huge crop loss. Agriculture is at risk throughout Italy, it is hammered both in the North and in the Southfor different reasons but always for too much, or too little.

Why, despite the repeated alarms of recent years, have more effective water resource management policies not been implemented?

We filled the newspapers in 2022, when the Po was reduced to a stream, and still today we keep talking to the walls. In fact, all the things we said two years ago, about the drought crisis, are the same things we are saying now, in 2024. Nothing has changed. The problem with water management is that they are all long-term jobs, you cannot intervene in an emergency: building a dam takes about 15 years.

To fix our aqueducts, which are leaking everywhere (especially in Sicily), we need programs with funds insured for at least 10-15 years, these are not jobs that are done at night. The only thing that can be done now is to bring water with tankers or leave people without it. We live in a country where we dream of the Bridge over the Strait, while we would have to redo the aqueducts and dams.

Maintenance is fundamental in these infrastructures, to be done every year, with insured funds and regardless of the government that comes. Because these are problems that affect everyone and should not be linked to the politics of the moment. We should implement programs that provide work for 10 years, but that prepare us for the droughts of tomorrow.