O ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) reported last Sunday (October 15, 2023) that the drought in the State of Amazonas and the increase in water temperature in Lake Tefé are directly related to the death of 153 dolphins in the region. Read the complete of the technical bulletin (PDF – 333 kB).

According to the agency, there is a section of the lake called Enseada do Papucu that has contributed to the number of dead animals. On September 28, when 70 dolphins were found dead, water temperature measurements indicated 39.1°C in this section, well above the lake’s normal temperature of 30°C.

Even so, many dolphins continue to frequent the Enseada do Papucu section because of the large quantity of fish there, which are part of their basic diet.

ICMBio reported that it is developing a type of physical barrier, made of wood, to isolate Enseada do Papucu and prevent further deaths. After that, they plan to move the animals to deeper and less hot areas of Lake Tefé.

According to the institute, in the research and autopsies carried out, there was no indication of any infectious agent as the cause of mortality. The molecular diagnosis carried out also gave a negative result so that the deaths were caused by viruses or bacteria.

The agency explains that the investigation had 3 monitoring fronts: water, fish and phytoplankton. The only one that showed abnormal behavior was the water, due to the temperature.