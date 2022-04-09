Guadalajara Jalisco.- The news is not good for Jalisco. The drought is “hitting” the State for which a complicated landscape as to water supply and forest fires.

Valentina Davydova, a researcher at the UdeG, pointed out that the entire territory of Jalisco is facing drought. The municipalities of the Coast to a lesser degree.

“The entire territory of Jalisco has drought conditionsonly the coast presents abnormally dry conditions, the rest with moderate to severe drought conditions,” he said.

According to the Drought Monitor of the With water, 67 municipalities present moderate drought; 45, severe, including Guadalajara Metropolitan Areaand 13 abnormal conditions.

Other worrying factorsaid the researcher, are the levels of the dams in the State. Lake Chapalamain supplier of water for the Guadalajara Metropolitan Areaand the Calderón Dam, andThey are at 65 and 68 percent of their capacity.

“We are facing the three driest and hottest months, that is, we are facing the conditions of a high probability of the development of forest fires as well as their spread () this lack of water is going to make it very difficult to put out local fires because this water It is already lacking and requires an adequate distribution to ensure drinking water for the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area”.

Regarding the rains, he added, there is no good news. High temperatures and very little precipitation are expected.

“We are going to have quite alarming natural conditions in matters of water, as well as in matters of forest fires and to this we must add the problem of public health”.

And it is that, he limited, the high temperatures can produce heat stress situationsmainly in people who work on the street and those who use public transport that is saturated during peak hours.

“It causes thermal stress at alarming levels () harmful to health, they may feel frustrated by high temperatures.”

Read more: Security operations in Jalisco for Holy Week and Easter

He called on the authorities and the population in general to take precautions and avoid damage that may affect health.