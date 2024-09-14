Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2024 – 20:46

The current conditions of drought, fires and high temperatures in much of the country led the Ministry of Health to reinforce guidelines for the protection of Brazilians.

In areas where there is difficulty in accessing drinking water, for example, there is a risk of dehydration. And smoke from fires can lead to respiratory diseases.

The guidelines for the population are: increase water intake and seek out cool places; avoid physical activities in open areas; do not stay close to fires and seek medical attention in case of nausea, vomiting, fever, shortness of breath, dizziness, mental confusion or intense headaches, chest or abdominal pain.

This Saturday (14), the Brazilian Society of Pneumology and Tisiology also expanded recommendations to the population given the increase in concentrations of pollutants in the air.

The document cites records of pollution resulting from forest fires in the North region, mainly in the states of Amazonas, Rondônia and Acre; throughout the Center-West, South and Southeast.

Care

The entity explains that there is an increased risk of respiratory infections for the following groups: children up to 2 years old, elderly people aged 65 or over and people with metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and immunocompromised people.

In these cases, in addition to hydration, it is recommended to use masks, if possible N95 or PFF1, 2 or 3, which are more effective than surgical masks; to stay indoors as much as possible with the windows closed; and to avoid physical activities.

People without comorbidities or outside of groups considered at risk should avoid outdoor physical exercise and the duration of the activity should not exceed 30 minutes; experts also recommend the use of masks in outdoor environments.

To improve the interior of your home, humidify the environment with wet towels or humidifiers and keep the place clean. Always use damp cloths or vacuum cleaners for cleaning, not brooms.