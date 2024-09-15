Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 15:00

The dry weather and fires in much of the country should harm the production of items such as beef, sugar cane and some fruits and lead to inflation in food at home, measured by the IPCA, to positive territory in September, after falls in July and August, project economists consulted by Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

+ Dino authorizes government to use extraordinary credit outside the fiscal target to fight fires

The scenario contrasts with the last two years, when inflation for food consumed at home closed September with deflation (1.02% in 2023 and 0.86% in 2022). The last increase recorded for the opening of the ninth month of the year was in 2021 (1.19%), but in a context of soaring prices as a result of the pandemic.

Pressure on the supply of some foods due to the dry weather is added to the impacts of the change in the tariff flag for electricity, which has already led the market to revise upwards its projections for inflation for the month.

LCA Consultores economist and inflation specialist Fabio Romão projects a 0.17% increase in food at home in the September IPCA. Although modest, Romão highlights that this variation contrasts with the 1.10% drop expected for the opening of the August IPCA, which will be released this Tuesday, and also with the seasonal pattern of food at home for the months of September.

“The median variation in household food intake in the months of September over the last ten years [de 2014 a 2023] is a drop of 0.33%. The expected rate for September is not high now, but it is very different from the median”, adds Romão, who links the scenario to the impacts of the dry weather and the lack of rain in recent weeks.

Among the main drivers of pressure for this reading, the economist lists fruits, dairy products, coffee, non-alcoholic beverages and beans. Sugarcane production, adds Romão, also tends to be harmed by the dry weather and fires, especially in the State of São Paulo, but the impact on the IPCA should be felt further ahead. “Considering the timing of the harvest, it should have an impact at the beginning of 2025”, he estimates.

Romão expects food at home to end 2024 with a 5.6% increase, after a 0.52% drop in 2023. The projection was around 4.5% and was adjusted as the impacts of this year’s dry weather were incorporated into the scenario, the economist notes. The pressure on food, he adds, also contributed to the upward revision in the LCA’s projection for the IPCA as a whole this year, which was 4.2% two months ago and is now at 4.4%.

Dry

Warren Investimentos also has in its base scenario the return of food at home to a positive level when the IPCA changes from August to September (-0.95% to 0.05%). The company’s inflation strategist, Andréa Ângelo, mentions that the dry weather tends to harm the supply of some fresh items, but, for her, the main problem caused by the lack of rain should appear in the price of beef.

“We had a first half of the year with a ‘super slaughter’ of cattle and now, because of the drought, the pastures are very bad. The cattle take longer to fatten, so the supply of animals for slaughter decreases”, explains the economist.

Regarding the problems with sugarcane, Ângelo points out that the burning in some producing regions meant that production had to be directed more towards ethanol than sugar, interfering with the quantity offered of each item. “So there should be a rebound [no preço] of sugar, but a drop in the price of ethanol. In the short term, for the IPCA as a whole, this is not bad”, highlights Ângelo.

Thus, given the additional pressure on the price of beef and the continued high variation of some fresh items due to the drought, Warren has added, for now, an upward impact of 0.07 percentage points to the company’s estimate for the IPCA in 2024, which is currently 4.5%, at the upper limit of the target for this year. For food at home, the projection is for an increase of 5.94% in 2024.

Quantitas economist João Fernandes believes that the impact of the fires and the current drought on food inflation is still uncertain. For now, he points out, items such as coffee and sugar are already feeling more significant impacts on prices, but, like Ângelo, Fernandes draws attention to the effects on the price of beef cattle due in October 2024, which has already risen by around 6% since the beginning of August.

“The quote [do boi gordo] has also been progressing, but it is a little difficult to isolate how much is the effect of the fires and how much is the effect of the female slaughter cycle”, analyzes Fernandes. “Therein lies an important risk to monitor”, he says.

According to him, if the risk materializes, most of the impact on the IPCA in September should be absorbed by beef. “It has a very large impact,” he says. The economist predicts that food at home should increase by 0.44% in September, after a 1.51% drop in July and a forecast of decline in August as well. Quantitas projects a 5% increase in food at home inflation this year.

For the IPCA as a whole, Fernandes estimates a 4.2% increase in 2024. Despite the recent pressure on food already incorporated into the scenario, he mentions that there is a prospect of a downward impact from ethanol, precisely due to the increase in sugarcane crushing due to droughts. There is, however, a risk of an increase for this item from the first quarter of 2025, he points out.