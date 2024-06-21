Drought, in Sicily the resumption of water withdrawals from wells contaminated by nitrates is being evaluated: subject to water purification

There drought in the South it’s a real emergency. Things have gotten even worse compared to last year and the problem does not concern a single Region, but the entire South. The production of olives in Puglia reduced by 50%. The grain of Sicily halved. The farmers of Basilicata who don’t even try to thresh, so as not to incur unnecessary additional costs. While in Abruzzo – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – who sowed the corn for animal feed this year the entire harvest could be at stake. On the agricultural front, this is only the first assessment of the drought that has split Italy in two, with the South affected by the lack of rain and a dramatic lack of water reserves. There is about half the water in the reservoirs as last year and in the Foggiano areafor which just under a third of the GDP depends on agriculture, justified fears are spreading about the performance of the summer and the harvests.

According to the data of the Anbi– continues Il Sole – the red alert concerns over 50% of the territories in Sicily, Puglia and Basilicata, the coastal areas of Calabria and Sardinia and some stretches of the Apennine ridge and the Adriatic strip. “What is being recorded in Sicily, and which is progressively rising from the South to Central Italy, has worse characteristics than the previous great droughts in the North – summarizes the president of the Anbi, Francesco Vincenzi – it has never happened that we had to slaughter animals on farms due to the impossibility of feeding and quenching their thirsti”. The case of Sicily is the most striking: the situation is so serious that the Basin Authority is evaluating the resumption of water withdrawals from wells contaminated by nitratesafter water purification.