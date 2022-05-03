Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

The Bundestag committee should submit a report on the current corona situation in Germany by June 30. Now Drosten resigned. In an interview he explains why.

Berlin – The virologist Christian Drosten announced in the last week of April that he would withdraw from the Bundestag committee responsible for evaluating the Infection Protection Act. Some only suspected a conflict of interest behind it, but Drosten is now making it clear: he does not consider the work of the committee to be satisfactory.

Drosten’s resignation from the Corona Committee in the Bundestag confirmed

Christian Drosten confirmed his withdrawal from a commission of the Bundestag to evaluate the Infection Protection Act. The resignation was not announced for the first time by Christian Drosten himself, but by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on April 28, 2022 via Twitter. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Drosten now talks about his reasons.

The Bundestag had stipulated in the Infection Protection Act that there should be an independent evaluation of the corona measures during the pandemic. A committee of experts had been set up for this purpose, which, according to the law, should submit a report by June 30th. Scientists from various disciplines belong to the committee.

Resignation due to conflict of interest? Drosten comments on the false report

Karl Lauterbach is disappointed, not only on Twitter: “If someone like Mr. Drosten no longer does this work, it is a great loss. No one could have done that better than Drosten himself. Replacing him will not be easy,” the SPD politician said after a report by the German Press Agency on the Phoenix television station. Some media would have accused Drosten of bias: he wanted to withdraw from evaluating the measures so as not to have to judge measures in which he himself (as one of the most important advisers to the government on Corona issues) was involved.

“That was wrong and malicious,” Lauterbach criticized the reporting. In an interview with Deutschlandfunk, Drosten himself seems to have accepted the reporting about his possible bias (and also the other members of the committee who work for both the government and parliament) calmly. He had already resigned before this report and a conflict of interest was not his motivation. However, he confirms that there is ultimately a conflict of interest between him and other members of the committee who work for both the government and the Bundestag.

Evaluation is a “Herculean task”: Drosten said that the committee could not deliver it satisfactorily

Rather, Drosten came to the conclusion that the board’s equipment was not sufficient and, above all, that the composition was not suitable to be able to guarantee a scientifically high-quality evaluation, he now tells Deutschlandfunk. In addition, confidential content of the consultations has repeatedly and extensively become the subject of misleading and incorrect reporting in recent weeks. From Drosten’s point of view, this stands in the way of constructive, targeted cooperation in the committee.

On the main problem, the unrealistic idea of ​​​​politics of what the committee should have delivered in a very short period of time, he explains: A scientific process is running to evaluate the corona measures, which cannot be shortened at will, he reports to Deutschlandfunk. One is simply “a bit slower than politics would like it to be”. Because the evaluation work, which is to be summarized in the report by June 30, is a “Herculean task (…) that the entire scientific community will do”.

Over time, it became clear to him that, given the somewhat random composition of the committee, the task could not be completed in the quality in which he would like to deliver it, he said to Deutschlandfunk. The individual members of the committee are technically suitable, but not coordinated with each other: individual parliamentary groups and ministries have proposed members and the composition has not been finally checked. In particular, the panel lacks a full-time epidemiologist. The forces for literature research were also lacking. Other members of the committee therefore had their doubts about the feasibility of the project.

Evaluation by the Bundestag committee is still being pursued, reports Lauterbach

The assessment “will definitely exist and we have to see how quickly we can do it now,” said Health Minister Lauterbach, contrary to some reports that he wanted to remove the task from the committee entirely. The health minister repeats, as usual, that the corona situation is not over yet. Above all, the vaccinations “did not work as perfectly as we would have liked.” Three to four months after the booster vaccination, the protection against hospital treatment drops significantly.

Therefore, unlike the Standing Vaccination Commission, he also advises stronger vaccination protection for all citizens over 60 years of age. “I think we need to be more generous in recommending the fourth shot because for those who are over 60, the fourth shot can be life-saving when we still have such high case numbers.” In the next few months, the Infection Protection Act may have to be adjusted again. “In the fall (…) we may have to approach the Infection Protection Act again,” says Lauterbach. (with dpa)

