Virologist Christian Drosten is retiring from an important post. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach previously made a questionable decision. It’s about Corona measures.

Berlin – The Council of Experts for the Evaluation of the Infection Protection Act loses its most prominent face. Virologist Christian Drosten, who was one of the most frequently heard experts in Germany during the corona pandemic, explained his withdrawal from the committee.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach informed about this on Thursday, who also announced his regret about the decision of the director of the Institute for Virology at the Berlin Charité via Twitter.

Corona: Drosten withdrawal after Lauterbach decision on processing measures

The SPD politician let it be known that this meant a “severe loss” because there would be no one who “could do it better”. However, Drosten will not be lost to the government in Berlin and the federal parliament as an expert, it is exclusively the expert council for processing the Corona policy, which will hand over a report to the German government on June 30th. The aim is to reform the Infection Protection Act, which has often been a major point of contention between the federal and state governments over the past two years.

However, what should interest the population at least as much is the retrospective of the effectiveness of corona measures, which have accompanied most citizens to this day in a weakened form. However, at the insistence of the Commission, this will not happen for the time being.

Because Lauterbach had rejected this plan a few days earlier, which could have affected Drosten’s withdrawal, he explains Berlin daily mirror. This was namely the central person for this task.

Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach and virologist Christian Drosten (Director of the Institute for Virology at the Berlin Charité). © Emmanuele Contini/Imago

Drosten had already discontinued his “Coronavirus Update” podcast at the end of March and explained that he wanted to focus more on his actual professional field again.

Corona in Germany: processing postponed – Drosten resigns

As world.de explained, just shortly before Drosten’s statement, the office of Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP Vice) made a request to the scientific service in the Bundestag. Content: The question of whether scientists who were themselves involved in advising on the nationwide corona measures could also take part in the evaluation (processing) themselves. In addition to Christian Drosten, virologist Hendrik Streeck, who also advised the federal government in the pandemic, should also play a role.

In this context, it is about the bias in the analysis of critical corona measures for which one was jointly responsible. A few weeks ago in March, at an internal meeting, Drosten pleaded not to evaluate the political corona measures, reasoning: the data situation for this was not sufficient. Lauterbach itself received a severe setback in April when it called for compulsory vaccination. (PF)