There have also been cases of the West Nile virus in Germany. Virologist Drosten draws attention to the possible serious consequences of an infection.

Kassel – The bite of a mosquito is usually considered harmless. However, the animals can also transmit the so-called West Nile virus (WNV). Christian Drosten, virologist at the Berlin Charité, pointed out the spread of the virus in this country. An overview.

West Nile virus in Germany: the number of mosquitoes is increasing – virologist Drosten draws attention to the consequences

“The number of mosquitoes carrying the virus seems to be increasing,” said Drosten, who during the corona-Pandemic as an expert in the public eye, told the newspapers of the Funk media group. The mosquitoes are now found in Berlin and large parts of eastern Germany. In the past few years there have already been the first cases of illness in Germany’s capital.

The virologist recommends looking at the facts of the virus. The West Nile virus can cause encephalitis. Studies show that in newly infected areas, the rate of severe disease is about one in 1,000 people infected, “but severe disease can lead to permanent disability,” he warned.

Facts about the West Nile virus: Occurrence in the world – Germany also affected

Drosten made it clear that the development of the virus was also due to climate change. The West Nile virus was introduced via migratory birds from tropical latitudes. “We know that it now overwinters here, probably because it’s not getting cold enough anymore,” says the expert.

Like the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on its site informed, all continents are affected by the West Nile virus – albeit to a different extent. These include:

South France

North Italy

Greece

parts of the Balkans

Czech Republic

Hungary

Slovakia

Austria

Türkiye

In Germany, the virus circulated in birds and horses for the first time in 2018 and since 2019 it has also been in this country cases of human disease transmitted by mosquitoes been.

Facts about West Nile Virus: The routes of infection

“The virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes between wild birds. Mosquitoes infected on birds can also transmit the virus to humans and other mammals (especially horses),” says an information page of the RKI. Experience has shown that outbreaks of the virus are closely linked to favorable conditions.

For mosquitoes, the length of the favorable situation varies depending on the climate and weather. For Germany, this means above all: In late summer and with persistently warm weather, infection can also occur in early autumn. In southern Europe, transmissions of the West Nile virus were sometimes observed well into November, writes the RKI.

West Nile virus vaccine: “Research is ongoing”

Drosten promised that there might soon be a vaccine against the West Nile virus. “Research is ongoing.” The virologist pointed out that there is already a vaccine for a closely related disease: for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). The RKI recently identified new TBE risk areas. (mbr)