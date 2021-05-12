ofMichelle Brey shut down

The vaccine is the great hope in the corona pandemic. Virologist Drosten has a clear message to people “who actively decide against a vaccination”.

Munich – “The summer in Germany will be good”: With these words the virologist Christian Drosten finally gave hope. In the 88th episode of the NDR-Podcasts “Coronavirus Update” with the title “Vaccination Mission possible” he now had a message to vaccine skeptics and explained the effect of a first vaccination dose on the spread of the coronavirus on the basis of a study.

Effect of the first Corona vaccination dose – Drosten: “And the pandemic would be over”

A frequently asked question, to which there are now answers: What effect does the first vaccination against the coronavirus have on the spread? A study by Public Health England shed light on the subject. The vaccines from the manufacturers Biontech / Pfizer and Astrazeneca were considered. Over half a million infected people and their household contacts were included and evaluated. The results are transferable to all age groups, explained Christian Drosten.

“The message is very simple,” said Drosten. Depending on the evaluation of the data, the reduction in the transmission of the virus after a vaccination dose is up to 49 percent. “In other words, vaccination cuts further transmission in half,” he summarized.

“If we had already supplied the entire population with a first dose, then we would cut it in half by ourselves,” said the virologist in relation to the R value. This key figure indicates how many people an infected person infects on average. “We would then get to 0.5 – and the pandemic would be over,” Drosten put the study results in a context for Germany. At the same time he relativized with a view to the current vaccination numbers: “But we do not have such an expected halving in Germany.”

In this country, 33.3 percent of the total population – i.e. every third person in Germany – has been vaccinated at least once. According to the Robert Koch Institute, 9.6 percent received full vaccination protection (As of May 11, 3:35 p.m.). Projecting the results of the study onto Germany would therefore not be possible. Nevertheless, this will be achieved “at some point” – in the form of vaccination or infection.

Corona in Germany: when is Germany immune? – Drosten gives a prognosis

Because, according to Drosten, “everyone becomes immune”. 100 percent of the population will be immune to the coronavirus within the next one and a half years, according to the virologist at im NDR podcast. “Either through the vaccination or through a natural infection,” he explained. “This virus is becoming endemic, it won’t go away. And anyone who now actively decides not to be vaccinated, for example, will inevitably become infected. ”

There was nothing to be done about it, because the measures would continue to decrease over time. Then the virus circulates in the population, for example unnoticed in the throats of vaccinated people or in younger children who cannot yet receive a vaccination. “The virus will continue to spread unrecognized under a blanket of immune protection. And then it always hits people who are not immunized by a vaccination, who are fully susceptible. “

Corona message to vaccine skeptics: “They have to know that they are actively choosing the natural infection”

According to the virologist, there will therefore still be Covid 19 cases in the intensive care units next winter. Towards winter, so Drosten at the beginning of the NDR podcasts, the events would then be more similar to that of the influenza. Whether you get vaccinated is “a free decision”. However, Drosten clarified: “I believe that those who actively decide against the vaccination must know that they are also actively opting for the natural infection. Without any evaluation. ”

However, many apparently can no longer expect their corona vaccination in Germany. As the ARD showed, 2000 people wanted to jostle in just one city in a week. (mbr)