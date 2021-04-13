ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Christian Drosten calls for stricter corona measures in Germany and shows a serious problem with rapid tests. Meanwhile, the incidence in the country is increasing. All information in the news ticker.

In Germany, the infection protection law is to be tightened *. There is a threat of tougher measures.

For the virologist Christian Drosten, the planned changes do not go far enough.

The nationwide highest incidence * can now be observed among 20-24 year olds.

Berlin – The Corona emergency brake should come nationwide. The federal government decided on Tuesday (April 13th) to tighten the Infection Protection Act accordingly. The planned change, which has yet to be confirmed by the Bundestag, is met with resistance from some politicians. Criticism comes from the opposition in particular – for example because of the planned nationwide curfew from an incidence of 100.

Corona in Germany: Drosten calls for tougher measures and explains rapid test problem

While the restrictions seem to go too far for some, Christian Drosten does not find them tough enough. The virologist from the Berlin Charité called on Tuesday in the NDR podcast Coronavirus update additional measures. “I think that based on the situation that is now emerging in the hospitals, one has to react differently,” said Drosten – and that in the “very near future”.

According to Drosten, additional measures could mean compulsory tests at the workplace, which he sees as an “effective tool” in terms of fighting pandemics *. At the same time, however, the native Emslander reported that rapid antigen tests are apparently less effective than previously assumed. Because, in contrast to PCR tests *, the rapid tests “only work on day one after the onset of symptoms *, but you are already infectious for three days,” says Drosten. “Assuming that an infected person is usually contagious for eight days, that means: I use the antigen test to discover an infection on five out of eight days, and on three days I will miss it.”

Corona in Germany: Highest incidence among 20-24 year olds

In addition, the virologist explained that the current infection numbers are still not really meaningful because of the Easter delays and therefore cannot be compared with the data of the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute * reported 10,810 new infections within one day. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence as 141 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation is still most precarious in the federal states of Saxony (212) and Thuringia (235), and most relaxed in Schleswig-Holstein (71), the only federal state that ranks below the 100 mark.

Every Tuesday, the RKI also updates the incidence values ​​within different age groups. Striking: Most cases have long since ceased to occur in the older population (who are now vaccinated more and more frequently), but in the youth. The 20-24 year olds have the highest incidence nationwide – 210.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. The incidence is lowest at 58.9 among the population group 80-84. If you take all people over 80, an average of 66 is more than half as much as the overall average. (as)