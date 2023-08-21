At the Monterey Car Week, the Coachbuild division of the English company presented the exclusive Droptail, a limited series of just four specimens, the first example of which shown at the Californian show is called La Rose Noire

It’s called Coachbuild, the Rolls Royce “bespoke coachbuilder”. It is the division of the English house responsible for the creation of customized projects, which after the exclusive Boat Tail series, is showing the Droptail at the Monterey Car Week. Also in this case we are talking about a mini series of four cars made at the request of customers and personalized according to their needs. The first of the four gems of the Droptail series is called The Black Rose and, also in this case, we are talking about an open coupé. Unlike the Boat Tail, there are only two seats here.

See also FE | Andretti: Beckmann will replace Lotterer in Jakarta exclusive project — The architecture of the Droptail consists of a monocoque made of steel, aluminum and carbon fiber. The car is approximately 25cm shorter than the Ghost and the bodywork is a combination of steel (used for the doors and front fenders) and carbon fiber (used for the rear panels and bonnet). La Rose Noire is inspired by a rose for which the client owners have a particular fondness. There pink Baccarat it is the basis of the exterior colours, which has a tone between red and black, with the latter having dark red reflections. Even the bright finishes have a dark tone. The vertical elements of the typical Rolls grille are angled and the lower air intake features 202 rectangular units which give it a three-dimensional touch. The removable roof panel is made of carbon fiber and features a large section of electrochromic glass.

wearable watch — The interiors are equally exclusive. 1,603 pieces of steel were used for the dashboard sycamore, a tree common in Africa and the Middle East, which make up the sophisticated veneer that recreates the movement of rose petals in the air. The panel was made by a former Rolls-Royce apprentice craftsman who worked on it for nine months. A precious timepiece Audemars Piguet, also custom designed, is nestled into the dashboard, but can be removed and worn. In addition, there is a special compartment for storing the champagne at the correct temperature. See also LaLiga is not yet sentenced, Barcelona is alive

power and prices — The power of the 6.7-litre V12 has been increased by 30hp compared to the standard version fitted to the Phantom, thus reaching an overall power of 593 hp. Anders Warming, Rolls-Royce design director, told ad Truck that the V12 was used instead of an electric powertrain because the brand is “celebrating” the roadster “and the V12 is a powertrain that we will celebrate for the next two years”. No information on prices has been released, but it is probable that to make this Rolls-Royce Droptail the couple who commissioned it wrote a check for almost 30 million euros which would make it the (tiny) series car most expensive in the world which surpasses its sister Boat Tail by just 25 million.